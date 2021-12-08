Restorers discover wonderful designs under Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’, revealing changes he made along the way





A multi-year conservation project undertaken by Rijksmuseum experts on the institution’s most famous painting, Rembrandt’sNight watch, revealed a previously unknown preparatory sketch hidden beneath the artist’s beloved masterpiece. The three-stage project, in which 30 conservators working for almost three years participated, led to the discovery of several changes the artist made during his painting process. The museum has now released a ‘calcium map’ of the painting where the underlying bones of the image and Rembrandt’s decisions to rearrange them have been revealed. We always suspected that Rembrandt must have done a sketch on canvas before embarking on this incredibly complex composition, but we didn’t have the proof, Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits said in a statement. It’s fascinating to see Rembrandt looking for the right composition, ”he added. “We discovered the genesis of Night watch. “ At the top right of the work, for example, Rembrandt first imagined an army of spears which he extracted from the final composition. He also removed the feathers from militiaman Claes van Cruijsbergen’s cap, perhaps because it seemed like a distraction. Each new detail gives us another glimpse into Rembrandt’s creative process: his original idea, his thought processes, and his material and artistic choices, Petria Noble, head of the museum’s paintings conservation department, said in a statement. All of these findings now make us look at other Rembrandt paintings with different eyes, now we know what we should be looking for. Yet not all of the discoveries curators made while working in a public gallery, with the painting inside a glass box, visible to museum visitors are lovely. The bigger problem is a series of ripples that developed in the image after it was moved in 2003, as the museum began a decade-long overhaul. Another problem appears at the bottom right of the artwork, where an image of a dog has deteriorated significantly. To resolve these and other issues, the painting will be removed from its frame for three months and straightened. However, the problems did not cool the spirits of the museum. We are currently able to look better under the surface of the painting and we now have proof of that, which allows us for the first time to really understand how the painting was carried out, ”said Dibbits. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





