Tiger Woods to Return to Golf, Will Play PNC Championship with Son Charlie | Golf News and Tour Information





Tiger Woods will play the PNC Championship next week alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie, the tournament announced on Wednesday. The two-day event, which begins Dec. 18 in Orlando, will mark Woods’ return to the tournament after sustaining traumatic leg injuries in a car crash outside of Los Angeles last February. Team Woods debuted in the event last year.

Although it has been a long and difficult year, I am very happy to end it by participating in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie “, Tiger said on his Twitter account. “I play as a dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.

That Woods would swing a golf club within 10 months of the accident, let alone participate in an event of any kind, seemed ludicrous until a few weeks ago when he posted a swing video with the caption Make Progress. It got the train going home, even as Woods seemed to play down the idea of ​​an imminent comeback when, in his first video interview since the crash, he told Golf Digest he would never play PGA again. Full time tour and that he stayed away from competing at the highest level.

I think something realistic is to play the tour someday, never full time, never again, but pick and choose just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did it. Pick a few events a year and you play around that, Woods said in a Zoom interview on Nov. 29 with Golf Digests Henni Koyack. You train around it and prepare for it. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s a sad reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.

I’ll tell you it this way, Woods said before the Hero World Challenge. As for playing at the tour level, I don’t know when that is going to happen. Now I’m going to play a trick here or there, a little bang and a little laugh, I can do something like that.

The PNC would certainly be called a hit-and-laugh. Played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando, the format is two scrambling rounds that only involve 20 teams, and Woods will be allowed to take a cart. Last year, as his back started to ache, Woods asked Charlie to start at the top. If young Woods hit a good one, older Woods didn’t care about hitting his tee shot. Scrambling also helps Woods not shoot uneven shots that could put extra strain on his body.

Woods has spoken at length about the joy he feels spending time on the golf course with Charlie, and footage of Team Woods playing alongside Justin Thomas and his father / coach, Mike, has gone viral. ‘last year. Some of the first images that emerged of Tiger after the crash were of him watching Charlie at junior tournaments across Florida.

I’ve been to golf tournaments to watch him play, Woods told Golf Digest, and I look at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, How the hell do you shoot such high scores? I have to go see this. So I was watching him play and he was doing really well, he’s got a bad hole, he loses his temper, his cool takes him to another hit and another hit and it gets worse. I said, Son, I don’t care how crazy you go. Your head might explode for anything that matters to me as long as you’re 100% committed to the next shot. It’s all that matters. That next hit should be the most important hit of your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand this concept, I think you will improve. And as the rounds continued through the summer, he got so much better.

Team Thomas will defend their title from 2020 after shooting under 25 to win their first appearance in the event formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge. The two-day event will air on NBC. Here is the full peloton of 20 competing teams; pros must have won a major tournament or the players’ championship to be eligible for the event.

Pro / Partner Bubba Watson / Wayne Ball David Duval / Brady Duval Gary Player / Jordan Player Henrik Stenson / Karl Stenson Jim Furyk / Tanner Furyk John Daly / Little John Daly Justin Thomas / Mike Thomas Lee Trevino / Daniel Trevino Mark OMeara / Shaun OMeara Matt Kuchar / Cameron Kuchar Nelly Korda / Petr Korda Nick Faldo / Matthieu Faldo Nick Award / Greg Award Padraig Harrington / Paddy Harrington Rich Beem / Michael Beem Stewart Cink / Reagan Cink Tom Lehman / Sean Lehman Tom Watson / Michael Watson Tiger Woods / Charlie Woods Vijay Singh / Qass Singh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-return-to-golf-pnc-championship-play-with-son-charlie The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos