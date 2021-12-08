LAs 2021 Eater Award Winners

The past 20 months have been a surreal challenge for the restaurant industry, which has weathered an ongoing pandemic, economic upheaval and a myriad of workforce issues. But even with the uncertainty of the past couple of years, there have been tireless operators, chefs, workers and other creative people doing their best to follow their passion of providing amazing food and drink for diners across the country. Los Angeles. The changing environment has led everyone from barbecue masters to Instagram-based pop-up spots to adapt with unwavering dedication to their craft. The Eater Awards were on hiatus last year but return this year to encompass openings that have taken place since early 2020.

Here now, the editors present the 2021 Eater LA Awards.

Best New Restaurant: Bridgetown Roti

The best overall restaurant for 2020 and 2021 was a pop-up from talented chef Rashida Holmes, who compiled food from Barbados into an easy-to-enjoy collection of flavorful dishes like roast goat paratha with red curry, donuts. salted cod, oxtail patties and snack doubles (curried chickpea flatbreads). The food would be impressive in any setting, but there is a delicacy here despite its take-out packaging. The rotis are wrapped tightly, filled with a balance of ingredients so the ever-stringy tender goat or chicken curry delivers a satisfying and comforting bite while the tangy and intense sauces pack a spicy, tangy punch. Serving in Smorgasburg on Sundays and in an Arts District cloud kitchen, Bridgetown is a celebration of how even a city like LA, with its immense diversity, still enjoys a compelling addition of new-school Caribbean fare. Matthieu kang

Note: Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes is linked to Rashida Holmes, but was not involved in her discussions or in her selection as an Eater Award winner.

Best New Modern Mexican Restaurant: Mrame

Modern Mexican cuisine thrives in the heart of Beverly Hills, where Joshua Gil serves the rustic and shameless flavors of Baja California, whose cuisine draws inspiration from its Mediterranean climate and ingredients from the Pacific Ocean, much like the THE. Think artichoke and summer truffle tostadas, an ultra crispy chicharron starter with salmon skin served with whipped black garlic and Puerto Nuevo langoustine tacos. Former Tacos Punta Cabras Chef Gils returns to LA’s culinary scene means Angelenos gets a chance to taste one of the city’s brightest chefs in his prime, serving things like fried snapper in juice of masa tomatillo, which comes with large floppy heirloom blue corn tortillas. Matthieu kang

Best New Food Stand: Holy Basil

Downtown LA needed an out of the ordinary Thai restaurant, with so many great examples of cuisine in other neighborhoods. Holy Basil started out in Smorgasburg but has grown to a downtown takeout stall serving an expanded menu of its tasty classics like pad thai, chicken wings and green curry from Deau Arpapornnopparat and Joy Yuon. But the menu has some memorable flavors that will surprise even the seasoned fan of Thai cuisine, like a dry-aged salmon ceviche with fish sauce, palm sugar and bird’s eye chili. The crispy pork belly tops the kee mao pad, sautéed to perfection with floating rice noodles and crunchy red peppers. There’s a clear appreciation for beloved and familiar noodles, soups, and snacks while ensuring every dish has that extra level of goodness. We just wish they had that kind of Thai take out in all areas of LA. Matthieu kang

Best New Neighborhood Restaurant: Jerusalem Chicken

Since opening in February 2021, Jerusalem Chicken has slowly built a steady following for its uniquely Palestinian approach. Although this is Middle Eastern cuisine, there is no kebab on site. Instead, at the heart of the Jerusalem Chickens’ menu are roast chicken options in four different styles: sumac; lemon and garlic; onion and potatoes; or stuffed with rice, mushrooms and beef. The flavors are bold, the hummus incredibly creamy and the falafels perfectly crisp.

This family business originated from siblings Mo and Jasmine Othman. Their parents own the Orleans & York mini-chain with an interesting background (mother Maria is Cuban and father Sami is Palestinian). The two View Park / Windsor Hills businesses are in the same shopping complex on the corner of Slauson and Overhill, but the sky blue exterior of Jerusalem Chickens is impossible to miss. Jasmine Othman loves the location and hopes to keep residents nearby. It’s a very favorable neighborhood, which has been in existence since 2015. We try to give good food so that they don’t have to leave the area. Mona holmes

Best New Restaurant Focused on Social Justice: B

How does a restaurant tackle the forces of gentrification? Uyn L, the chef and owner of B in Virgil Village, believes in a threefold goal: social justice, economic justice and environmental sustainability. Inside this unsuspecting incubator of progressive ideals, the Ls menu of Vietnamese comfort food is priced for those who live in the rent-controlled neighborhood. From caramelized pork with bl lt eggs (wild betel leaves stuffed with grilled beef) and popcorn chicken with garlic aioli, B serves dishes as accessible as they are desirable.

In addition, L is committed to paying its employees salaries above the market, to prioritizing their health and safety and to fostering a respectful and fair culture. The food is superb, but it is his deep commitment to effecting change within a historically exploitative industry that makes B a person to visit again and again. Catherine chaplin

Best New Bakery: Gusto Bread

It was a hell of a trick for Arturo Enciso and Ana Beln Salatino to I like bread. The Long Beach partners opened their home bakery on a residential street in 2017, producing natural sourdough breads, pastries, cookies and more from what was otherwise their living room, as part of a growing movement of home bakers and cottage industry operators. that has taken root in the Southern California culinary scene. Leaning into heritage grains, pan-Latin flavors and techniques, and the kind of pride that comes with being hometown heroes, the couple managed to open their storefront on bustling Fourth Street in Long Beachs.

The pandemic opening did not slow down the pair by a bit. They currently produce some of LA’s tastiest and most thoughtful breads and pan dulce, drawing on organic flours, local producers and a lot of heart. It was a travel, sure, but Enciso and Salatino insist they wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than beautiful Long Beach. Farley Elliott