Meryl Streep thought Jonah Hill continued to call her a goat





Meryl Streep took a crash course in modern slang this week thanks to her co-star Jonas hill after a little confusion related to the barnyard. Hill made an appearance on Tonight’s show Monday to discuss their new movie Do not seek, revealing that although he and Streep have become good friends, they recently had a slight misunderstanding during their press tour. Meryl Streep is really cool, the actor told the show’s host, Jimmy fallon. And she’s the best actress. So we actually did the press for this movie, and in interviews the last couple of days, I keep saying, Oh, and you know, getting down to business with Meryl, it’s the GOAT, is not it ? Which, if you know, represents the best of all time. He continued, And Meryl, to me she’s the GOAT. She is the greatest of all time. Then today we have a press conference and she says, You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week. And I’m like, what the hell is this? So, added Hill, their other co-star Jennifer lawrence had to take Streep aside and explain to her the meaning of the acronym and that Hill wasn’t actually referring to her as a four-legged animal. She’s so cool she wasn’t even offended by it, Hill concluded. She was just like, I guess he loves me and calls me a goat. Lawrence also confirmed the story when he appeared on The late show on Monday evening, telling the host Stephane Colbert, We just call Meryl the GOAT We ​​were doing a photoshoot and Meryl said, That’s right, just tell the old goat where to go. She continued, I was like, Meryl, you know GOAT means greatest ever. We don’t just call you goat! But, on the other hand, Lawrence added that working with Hill is the worst, explaining that it was really hard filming with Jonah and not ruining take after take with laughter. More great stories from Vanity Fair The Second Coming of Guru Jagat

