The Nutcracker of the SD Civic Youth Ballet returns in person, on stage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – What would a vacation be without the Nutcracker on stage? The San Diego Civic Youth Ballet is bringing back the holiday classic with just a few modifications.

The actors dressed in leotards and ballet shoes rehearsed together again in one of the classrooms of the Casa Del Prado theater. What a turnaround for these young dancers after doing this virtually and separately a year ago.

This year, 14-year-old Emmaryn Stones is leading the cast as Clara. Emmaryn said practicing virtually over the past year was difficult.

Especially after spending whole days with Zoom in school it was tough, but I’m really glad I kind of persisted and stuck with it, ”Emmaryn said.

Emmaryn says this difficult year being away from her friends has made her more resilient. Even so, she’s thrilled to be back.

The smell and even the energy of being backstage, the lights that blind you when you play, the audience members all of that, ”she told ABC 10News.

Artistic Director Danika Pramik-Holdaway said she loves being able to work with children in groups again.

We’re all just proud to see how quickly they all bounced back. Just see them after being on Zoom for over a year and see how much further they’ve come, ”said Pramik-Holdaway.

When asked what has been the hardest part of the return transition, Pramik-Holdaway said: Honestly, I would say I’m a lot more physically tired than I was last year. I think the last year has been a lot more mentally exhausting.

She added: We’re here late at night, so it’s been a bit more physically tiring, but it’s more enjoyable.

For Emmaryn, being back on stage with the others isn’t the only reason she’s grateful. She is delighted to play Clara.

It really is something that I have dreamed of for years. I feel very lucky and just very excited and Oh I’m having chills! she said.

They hope the public will too. Although masks cover the dancers’ faces during performances, it is undeniable that this opportunity is valuable.

Each holiday season is a special part for us and I feel like we bring a little extra holiday joy to life, but it’s a very special year so we’re really happy to be able to make it for people, said Pramik. -Detention.

We cheer up with the return of a joyful holiday tradition.

Emmaryn said: “We have worked really hard and are really happy that people are coming and being able to experience the performance with us. It is a magical and colorful experience.

Last year, the outdoor performances could only be viewed online. This year, they are opening the theater at half capacity, with everyone from 5 years old having to show proof of vaccination.

Young children may have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of a performance.

Tickets can be purchased on the SDCYB website. The shows start on Friday December 10 and the performances run until Sunday December 19.