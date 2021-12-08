Be the Ricardos review: kiss, fight, rinse, repeat

The movie has a time bomb structure with the Monday table reading giving way to Tuesday blocking and so on. As the days go by the characters worry and plot, and Sorkin retreats into the black and white recreations of I Love Lucy in a beautiful touch, Lucy can see in her head how a scene is going to play out. as well as flashbacks that draw the arc of the Lucy and Desis relationship. Less productively, Sorkin weaves false documentary-style testimonials from people who worked on the show, including the showrunner and the writers. The film is terribly loaded. Even so, the countdown creates tension and creates a solid through line that Sorkin can hang the many moving parts on.

Some of the predictable freedoms Sorkin took in adapting fact to fiction are instructive. In his biggest move, he shifted the timing of Lucy’s second pregnancy so that she and Desi would announce it to shocked collaborators and executives soon after the Winchell article arrived. The real pregnancy became national news the year before because TV counterparts Ball and Arnazs were turned into future parents as well. It was drastic, a scandal You Can’t Have a Pregnant Woman on TV, says a baffled costume in the film and turned out to be a hit with audience. More people apparently listened to the birth of baby Ricardos in January 1953 than watched the inauguration of Eisenhowers.

Aligning the timing of pregnancy with the Winchell debacle certainly adds more comedy and drama. I imagine Sorkin thinks it softens the characters, especially Lucy, making her appear less strident, more attractive, more feminine. Because whatever you may have read or heard about Ball, it is always weird to watch the fictional version of bar drunkard-like swearing or to physically and verbally abuse her husband. This is especially true if you are familiar with I Love Lucy: One of the shows of the complicated pleasures is how Lucy’s and Desis marriage and the palpable love they radiated into the homes played out like a struggle. obviously difficult.

1953 was a busy year for Arnaz and Ball. He had a hit song; she won an Emmy. In September, she also testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, which invited her to register to vote as a member of the Communist Party in 1936 (as did her mother and brother). Her appearance before the committee was kept under wraps, possibly due to her enormous popularity, and she said her registration was aimed at appeasing her socialist grandfather. Whatever the truth and interestingly that Ball had bravely resisted McCarthyism in the not-so-distant past, his testimony was a master class in deviation. Here, too, she played the dingbat brilliantly. When asked if she was familiar with the phrase criminal unionism, Ball replied: No, but it’s pretty.