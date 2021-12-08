New James Bond actor will absolutely be a British man, producer says

One word provides the comfort of continuity for James Bond fans, and perhaps confuses or laughs anyone watching: Broccoli. But the vegetable that graces the start of almost every Bond movie isn’t a reference to the unfairly demonized cabbage variant. Rather, it means the family who have enjoyed a unique relationship with the franchise since its debut on the big screen.

In a new profile for Hollywood journalist, the family’s second-generation frontman Barabra Broccoli explains what it was like to grow up Bond as well as his hopes for the franchise in a post-Daniel Craig world.

To begin with, she wants No time to dies Cary Fukunaga is back. We love Cary. He did an exceptional job, she said. I have no idea if he would do another one. I think he did it because he wanted to take on a challenge, and he certainly did. But I don’t know if he would do another one. We would like to work with him again.

For his part, Fukunaga told THR he has never worked with producers so creatively involved, but working with the Broccoli family was part of a Bond photo, considering how it is. their baby.

Broccolis’ father, Albert Cubby Broccoli, did not invent James Bond who was the British writer Ian Fleming. But Cubby, a film producer in the 1950s, quickly realized the cinematic potential of Fleming’s spy novels, which had garnered mostly critical praise and growing commercial success throughout the decade. He partnered with another producer, Harry Saltzman to create two Bond-related companies: the first was Danjaq, who owned the rights to the Bond books, and the second was Eon Productions, short for Bond-like All or Nothing, which turned the books into films.

Barbara Broccoli entered Eon’s world when she was only six years old. His earliest memories were of watching tea ceremonies on set in Japan while Sean Connery was filming the 1967s. You only live twice. She started working on the franchise in earnest in the years 1977. The spy who loved me, working in the advertising department.

It was around this time that Broccoli and Saltzman fell out, leading to a long series of court battles that were finally resolved in 1986. The ’80s were a tough time for the Bond franchise, and Cubby’s deteriorating health forced Barabra to step up overseeing the indefinite development and production process. An associate producer on Daylight alive and License to kill, she settled as a producer on the film that rebooted Bond for a Post-Cold War World, in the 1995s Golden eye.

After the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall, Broccoli remembers the press saying: Well, the worlds are safe, and who needs James Bond? The world has not been in a safe place since then. I don’t know if he’s ever been somewhere safe.

More than a quarter of a century later, one thing for sure is Bonds’ place at the box office. No time to die dominated for an odd time for the films, largely because of two decisions in which Broccoli was pivotal: increasing Bond Girls’ roles from Damsels in Distress to Bonds equals in her adventures, and the casting of Daniel Craig.

As for the next Bond, Broccoli is open to several directions, but is not interested in a female Bond.

I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond, she explains. I believe in creating characters for women and not just for women to play male roles. I don’t think there are enough big roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make films for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race], she says.

But with those parameters set, Bond’s production side enters the next of its many chapters: Amazon ownership, established when e-commerce, cloud computing, artificial intelligence. and digital streaming giant bought MGM in May 2021 for $ 8.5 billion.

I never spoke to Jeff Bezos, Broccoli says. We haven’t really had any discussions, and we probably won’t have until next year when the sale is approved. But to our knowledge, [Bond 26] will be an MGM film under an Amazon banner.