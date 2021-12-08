Live ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Saved by Kevin Hart and SurprisesExBulletin



toggle legend Christophe Willard / ABC

Christophe Willard / ABC

First of all, a confession: I was never a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel Live in front of a studio audience specials.

The late night host’s idea of ​​remaking classic Norman Lear sitcom episodes live with modern stars is wonderful. But in practice, past outings starring Woody Harrelson as All in the family Archie Bunker, Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson from The Jeffersons and Jay Pharoah as JJ in Good time never felt good to me.

Too often, the episodes have primarily proven that the initial success of these classic sitcoms was a unique chemistry, pairing indelible characters with performers able to take those roles to another level. Without Carrol O’Connor, Sherman Hemsley, or Jimmie Walker to bring the magic in, you often found yourself with talented actors making vague impressions offering faint echoes of the original legends.

Kimmel’s third Live Tuesday night’s outing was about to deliver the same disappointment, with a game cast hammering their way through a Facts of life episode. (Jennifer Aniston, playing posh beauty Blair, just forgot how to deliver a sitcom punchline in the 17 years since Friends left the air?)

But then they got to the Different shots episode, with Kevin Hart, a height-challenged 40-year-old, playing 8-year-old Arnold, a role immortalized by the late Gary Coleman. And the magic returned.



toggle legend Christophe Willard / ABC

Christophe Willard / ABC

Casting for maximum humor rather than mimicry

Watching a bearded Hart, running around the stage in a superhero outfit, hopping into the arms of John Lithgow playing Arnold’s wealthy foster dad, Mr. Drummond, you felt the absurdity of the cast bring new ones. laughs. Hart wrung out every bit of physical comedy he could handle, pretending to struggle as he climbed off a bunk bed and copied Coleman’s distinctive gait.

Damon Wayans, reprising Todd Bridges as Arnold’s brother Willis, was another surprise, setting up Hart’s punchlines as an accomplished straight man before tossing his own devious jokes. (“Even though he looks 45, he’s only 8,” Wayans said of Arnold de Hart in an instant). And the best surprise move of the night, rapper Snoop Dogg, as Willis’ friend Vernon was inspired, mainly because Snoop is a much better comedic actor than many think.

Indeed, the best moments of the night came when the stars briefly broke character or found a way to bring new interpretations to old material. Will Arnett, playing a stubborn suitor to Blair in the Facts of life episode, offered a brief ad lib while speaking to Jon Stewart who scored better than most scripted punchlines (Stewart played Carl, a geek who also loved Blair).

Each episode also featured a new final line, the Facts of life joke uttered by Jennifer Aniston, was not very memorable and was partially covered with applause. (“I’ll be there for you”, nodding to Friends.) But Hart’s last line “How come Vernon always smells like grass?” was also perfect and a great reminder of Snoop’s character.

Often times I have found myself enjoying commercials more than episodes as many of them were filmed in a retro style reminiscent of the late 70s / early 80s when these episodes first aired. .

Specifically, Lightning dance star Jennifer Beals and Prince of Fresh Bel Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro appeared in several heartbreaking retro style commercials for a range of products including Heinz Ketchup and old-school Jack in the Box restaurants Saturday Night Live ad satires (created by a production company / marketing agency co-founded by movie star Ryan Reynolds).

How to overcome an exercise in nostalgia

Before that Different shots episode, I was ready to write an essay begging Kimmel and ABC to stop doing these projects. The previous one, in which John Amos got a bit lost playing a different character in the Good time recreation, was particularly difficult to live with.

But Hart and Wayans have shown the way to move these specials beyond questionable nostalgia exercises. Performers need space to bring more to their roles than a sarcastic take on old sitcom punchlines. (Maybe they should rethink the rule of forcing actors to stick mostly to old scripts and allow a little more improvisation in the moment.)



toggle legend Christophe Willard / ABC

Christophe Willard / ABC

Tuesday’s cast was star-studded: Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman played Blair, Jo, Tootie and Natalie from The facts of life. Arnett and Jason Bateman have joined Stewart as guest stars for this episode; Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair in the original series, sang The facts of life theme song, while Boyz II Men members Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris sang the theme of Different shots.

Still, Tuesday’s production proves these specials need to go beyond tapping stars who vaguely resemble the characters they’re recreating. Even the great Ann Dowd, who offered a perfect impersonation of Charlotte Rae’s maternal housekeeper, Mrs. Garrett, during the two Facts of life and Different shots episodes, was not particularly funny. These roles need performers whose presence can add humor beyond mimicry.

It is more than surprising that Lear is still around to experience this heartfelt homage to his comedy genius; Kimmel aptly sprung from the 99-year-old’s vast career and service during WWII, sitting next to the revered executive producer before the series began.

And when Lear dropped an F-bomb before it all started, he was explaining how he valued two words, “above” and “next”, but slyly blasphemed before the first word was a nice touch of energy. cheeky. Yet despite its genius and innovation, scripts written over 40 years ago need a little more help to stay funny and relevant in 2021.

These specials are so popular that Kimmel and his team, including executive producers like Will Ferrell and Kerry Washington, can keep doing them, probably for as long as they want.

But I hope they learn a lesson from Hart and Wayans’ success to play around with the material a bit more in future recreations and actors whose presence adds new comedic possibilities, not just a slight nod to the giants of the movie. pass.