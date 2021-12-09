Historic walking tours return to Worth Avenue in Palm Beach

On a partially cloudy day last week with temperatures in the mid-1970s, 50 guests joined Rick Rose, a historian from the Worth Avenue Association, on a guided tour along the avenue.

A beloved Palm Beach tradition, the historic Worth Avenue walking tour was back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic upended normalcy in March 2020.

Now, every Wednesday through April 28, locals and visitors alike will have the chance to learn about the architectural, fashion and landmarks history of Worth Avenue, as well as the famous residents who have worked, lived and shopped there before.

Part of the importance of the tour is helping locals and visitors alike understand what makes Worth Avenue and Palm Beach so unique, said Rose, 57.

The 75-minute tour starts at 10:30 a.m. at Via Amore and ends at The Esplanade. The cost is $ 25 per person and a percentage of the proceeds is donated to the Palm Beach County Historical Society as part of the association’s Charity of Choice program.

Rose said people were eager to learn more about the city, but this season’s tours will be different due to lingering concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Groups will be limited to 50 guests in order to maintain social distance and better organize the crowd. Previously, there were an average of 100 tourists on each guided walk during peak season, Rose said.

In an indication of interest this time around, the first tour of the season sold out and it was the biggest tour we’ve ever had being the first tour of the season, said Rose, who noted that the December tours usually have 30 participants.

Established in 2001 by the late Jim Ponce, who was a Florida historian and designated by the city as a living landmark, the tours have gained traction with residents and visitors over the years, Rose said.

Ponce, who focused on architecture along the avenue, led tours for 10 years before retiring at 94. Rose took over in 2011 after three years as an understudy and said he had broadened the tours to include a wider range of information on fashion, retail history, trivia, and the city of Palm Beach.

Legend has it that the Bloody Mary was first created in Ta-boo, he said.

While Rose’s tours “have attracted a whole new audience” since their inception, he wishes to exhibit the same passion for history as Ponce.

Jim Ponce was a true historian and a very passionate historian, he said. Historians firmly believe in knowing the past in order to be able to make better decisions about the future. This is what historical society is about documenting our current society so that in future society, when they look back, they can see how things were done in 2021.

For 16 years, Rose has co-owned and operated the Grandview Garden Bed and Breakfast in West Palm Beach, a European-inspired resort. After finding out that European guests didn’t know the difference between Palm Beach and Palm Springs, Calif., He teamed up with Ponce to create a tour for them to learn about local history, he said.

Rose’s passion for history grew as her tours became more popular, which led to her becoming Ponce’s understudy and ultimately the historian of the Worth Avenue Association. Today, he serves on the board of directors of Discover the Palm Beaches and is a member of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Preservation Foundation and the Flagler Museum.

Often, Rose said, tour groups include longtime residents and their friends or family from out of town. But, he says, the most common comments come from locals who are amazed at the new information they learn about their community.

Rose said he also learned a lot from the tours. He gets more information from attendees with family connections, as well as stories about the homes of Worth Avenue. He said it wasn’t until a tour in 2016, when Jed Lyons, CEO of Rowman and Littlefield Publishing Group, suggested he write an organized guide to Palm Beach that he gained a better understanding. from the community.

With the release of “Palm Beach: The Essential Guide to America’s Legendary Resort Town” in November 2017, readers can explore historic sites, luxury estates and other iconic locations on their own.

Rose told the Palm Beach Daily News that the second edition of the guide will be available on January 17.

With a story-sharing story that goes far beyond tours, Rose sees herself leading people down Worth Avenue for many years to come.

I imagine this is my retirement concert, he says.

*

If you are going to:

What: Historic Worth Avenue walking tour

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to April 28

Where: Meet Via Amore, 256 Worth Ave.

Cost: $ 25 per person

Information:worth-avenue.com/worth-avenue-historic-walking-tour/

[email protected]

@rachida_harper