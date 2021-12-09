Daily Express Books of the Year: What did our reviewers like? | Books | Entertainment

Three of our books of the year

EDWARD ARGYLE Written in 1938 following the anti-Semitic brutality of Kristallnacht, The passenger by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz is a shocking, moving and suspenseful story with a powerful resonance today. He captures the terror of Otto Silbermann, a respected Jewish businessman. As his life is suddenly threatened in Germany, he rides train after train in a desperate effort to escape. Fiona Scarlett’s first novel Boys don’t cry is a masterpiece. Set in 1990s Dublin, it’s the heartbreaking story of a working-class family with a sick son. Ultimately uplifting and steeped in black humor, it’s a beautifully told story, compelling, moving and unforgettable. And that of Colson Whitehead Harlem Shuffle was a roller coaster ride. In 1960s New York, store owner Ray Carney discovers everything he holds dear is in danger after his cousin draws him into a heist that goes awry. Suspenseful and sinister, rowdy and expertly observed. ————————-

ANNE CATER I have read over 120 books this year, including two brilliant historical novels. Girls of the night by Laura Shepherd Robinson and The shadow by Rhiannon Ward tell historic crimes committed against women with a wonderfully evoked sense of belonging. The detective story that made my heart beat faster was The last thing to burn by Will Dean, a timely and unforgettable locked door mystery. There’s only one Danny Garvey by David F Ross and Boys don’t cry by Fiona Scarlett are brutal, devastating, and beautifully written contemporary novels exploring the darker side of family and community. Ultimately, The woman in the middle by Milly Johnson brought comfort to me during a difficult time. Warm and witty, he will find an echo with many women of a certain age. ————————-

JON COATES Dee rents a house next door for recluse Ted and his daughter Lauren, convinced Lauren is his sister Laura who was kidnapped 11 years earlier. The last house on the useless street by Catriona Ward is a beautifully written outstanding masterclass. Winter matters by David Heska Wanbli Weiden is a heart-wrenching, heart-wrenching thriller that introduced readers to Virgil Wounded Horse, an executor from the Rosebud Native American Reservation in South Dakota, who takes on corrupt tribal leaders to stop a drug cartel from selling drugs. the heroine to children. In Never, Ken Follett imagines a series of global events that bring the world closer to global nuclear war, and it makes for a terrifying and plausible reading. And Mick Herron has reached new heights with Swamp house. The failed MI5 spies are targeted by the Russian secret service following a British counter-offensive against the poisoning of Novichok. ————————-

MERNIE GILMORE In Billy summers by Stephen King, Billy is an assassin on the verge of retirement as he is offered a final job. That comes with a payday that’s too good to be turned down, but it’s also too good to be true. It is a novel with a heartwarming and heartfelt conclusion. Girl A is a startlingly assured Abigail Dean. Lex is one of six siblings rescued from a “house of horrors” after escaping abusive parents. Now a lawyer, she has spent years trying to forget her past, but when her mother dies in prison, she has to face it. Beautifully written, moving and thoughtful. Finally, for an uplifting read, add Kevin Webber’s memoir dead man running to your Christmas list. Diagnosed with terminal cancer seven years ago, Kevin is now an ultra-runner who has taken on the world’s toughest terrain, earning thousands of dollars for charity. Inspirational stuff. ————————-

RACHEL HAGAN Torrey Peters transition baby highlights the courage required to live as a trans woman, and Peters’ view on gender, sex and relationships is witty and insightful. Dotted with magical descriptions of Cyprus, The island of missing trees by Elif Shafak explores the dark secrets of the island and its tumultuous history through the death of a mother and his wife, teaching us what it feels like to be uprooted. The fascinating memories of Tove Ditlevsen Childhood, Youth, Dependence was reissued this year with all three volumes in one. It paints a somber but lyrical portrait of 1920s Copenhagen and chronicles an impoverished childhood with Nazism on the rise. Finally, that of Gayle Tzemach Lemmon The Daughters of Kobane is the culmination of hundreds of hours of interviews exploring the fighting waged by Kurdish women against Isis in Syria. So horrible and dramatic, it reads like fiction. ————————-

CHARLOTTE HEATHCTE At Maggie Shipstead Large Circle, the orphan Marian goes to great lengths to learn to fly an airplane, only to disappear on a flight around the world in 1950. Nowadays, the Hollywood star Hadley Baxter is chosen to play Marian, and her research reveals amazing truths about the aviator. Located in 1785, Thomas Peach’s infernal riddle from Jas Treadwell is a clever and playful mystery about an unsavory man who plots for money. But why has no one ever laid eyes on his wife? And is his new servant really possessed by the devil? Richard Osman’s second novel The man who died twice was just as nice as The Thursday Murder Club. And, while many celebrities have spent lockdown writing a memoir, Dave Grohl’s The narrator stole the show. From Nirvana and Foo Fighters, from childhood to parenthood, he tells his life story with irresistible wit, insight, energy and warmth. ————————-