Former college student portrays stories of gay women through plays

Kristen Joy Bjorge. playwright and former college student poses for a photo at Cathedral Lakes in August 2020. Bjorge has developed a play series called “Redline Collection” to uncover stories about gay women in Chicago.

Kristen Joy Bjorge is a playwright and college alumnus who aims to uncover the stories of queer women through Redline collection a series of plays following the lives of four of these women living in Chicago for several decades.

The plays follow their journey to find love and professional success while battling the severity of the AIDS crisis and the intersectional struggle of race, gender and sexuality.

Bjorge has done extensive research on queer history and learning about the AIDS crisis has helped inspire the Redline collection..

It was sort of a pragmatic decision in many ways, because although I was passionate about it and knew I wanted to do something that gives lesbians initiative in film and television, Bjorge said. During the AIDS crisis, they never had a narrative centered on their point of view, never. They barely show up in the media to do with it.

His piece was performed at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts from October 7 to 9. Bjorge said she saw herself as a mentor figure for the college students who were chosen and that there were challenges in performing the play.

They were quite frankly, too young to play roles like these, which would typically be played by actresses in their early to mid-30s, Bjorge said. All the actors were 19, 20, 21 years old. I think it was a challenge, and they rose to the challenge. I am proud of what they have done.

The Redline collection was an important learning experience for Bjorge and the students. All said they found the piece important to present now, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and that they also had personal connections to it.

Senior Business Uchechi Nwasi played Evelyn, a very successful black lawyer who keeps her sexuality a secret.

We were in a pandemic which, at the very beginning, in March 2020, was scary (because) no one knew what was going on, Nwasi said. Likewise, no one knew what AIDS was and why it happened. We had to tap into (the) kind of fear we had then to relate to the fear that was happening in the 80s.

Nwasi also said she found close parallels between Evelyn’s identity as a black woman navigating American businesses.

Evelyn was so close to me, Nwasi said. As a black woman, you know, we always have a target on our backs. And we have to constantly come to terms with this idea of ​​having to work twice as hard just to get what white people are given just because they were born as they were born. So I really understand his fuss. And I understand his diligence and dedication.

Bjorge also said she wanted to de-tokenize minorities in media by creating a set of predominantly queer and racially diverse main characters.

The thing that bothers me and hurts any marginalized narrative is that I think it’s important to always be mindful of the quality and caliber of the work, Bjorge said. It doesn’t necessarily serve to just throw paint on the wall and say, okay, it’s art because it’s a marginalized narrative. Not all people of color, all gay people experience the same things or have the same stories or stories. And so I think awareness helps, but more can be done, especially when it comes to the heterogeneity of the experience.

Alex George, a junior at the FAA, finds that Bjorges is successfully trying to change queer and minority representation in the media. They read the stage directions for the play.

There was something about these women and the way they were written because they were written by a lesbian playwright, that they were real, said George. You could say it was written by someone who intimately understands what this culture is.

And I think part of that nuance is actually the ability they must have failed. I think sometimes writers or playwrights are afraid to write imperfect characters who represent a minority. And all of these characters were so imperfect and so human. I think that’s what made them really wonderful. Neither of them was a token.

George, like Nwasi, also said he found Redline Collectionsignificant in their perception of their identity.

The most important part of that process was to recognize that it’s part of our history, it’s part of who we are, said George. Just because it happened 30 years ago doesn’t mean these stories are irrelevant. It was really important for me to see this story told, and it really changed my perception of myself and what it means to have the identity that I do, what it means to be a lesbian.

Having made an impact on students at the University, Bjorge said she was convinced her play would take it to a larger stage. She looks forward to completing the stories of these characters throughout each decade and continuing to shed light on these marginalized queer experiences.

