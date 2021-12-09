Actor Will Ryhs presents ‘A Christmas Carol’





Will Rhys will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 pm on Saturday December 11 at the Denmark Arts Center. Rhys, who has played and directed many versions of A Christmas Carol, adapted Dickens’ Magical Tale to create this unique production in which he combines the joy of storytelling with his acting skills to bring each character to life. He has had a long career as an actor and director, appearing in shows from Broadway to off-Broadway to off-off-Broadway and has performed and created roles in regional theaters across the country including Cleveland Play House, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and National Theater. of the Deaf. He was artistic director at Cleveland Play House, where he appeared in over 30 plays and directed over 25 productions. Recently, he was inducted into the Cleveland Play Houses Hall of Fame. Rhys is a founding member of the National Theater of the Deaf and was appointed artistic director of the company in 1992. From 2001 to 2008 he was director of education for Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Connecticut and librarian for Goodspeed Musicals Scherer Library of Musical Theater, which houses the second largest collection of musical theater equipment in the United States. In Maine, where Mr. Rhys now resides, he has directed the Monmouth Theater and has appeared in productions for the Freeport Shakespeare Festival, the American Irish Repertory Ensemble, the Portland Stage Company and the Good Theater. At the Good Theater, he was praised for his portrayal of Gunner’s role in The Outgoing Tide, and his A Christmas Carol is among the offerings of Good Theater on Tours. Rhys brought the world of Dickens to life. His performance was fiery and contagious. It’s amazing what he manages to do a wonder to watch a gifted and fascinating storyteller. Rhys magically conjures up the world of Dickens’ beloved Christmas tale elevates storytelling to art. – Portland Press Herald Recent increase in COVID cases due to the Delta variant and concerns for the safety of our public, staff, artists and community, masks are now mandatory regardless of vaccination status. No concessions will be offered at this time and a new HEPA air purifier system has been installed to help reduce the spread in the community. Tickets cost $ 15 and can be purchased online. The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501 (c) 3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine. Housed in the city’s historic Odd Fellows Hall from 1883, the DAC offers year-round contemporary dance, theater, music and visual arts events and workshops for community members young and old. . With a diverse and original program, the DAC is an important creative and community center for western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley. The DAC is located at 50 West Main St in Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org/events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/12/08/actor-will-ryhs-presents-a-christmas-carol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos