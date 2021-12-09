Iowa Cubs to be sold to California sports entertainment company Endeavor

For the first time in more than two decades, the Iowa Cubs owner suite in Principal Park will have new occupants.

Endeavor, a global sports, entertainment and marketing company based in Beverly Hills, Calif., Announced on Wednesday that it was acquiring, through the creation of a new organization called Diamond Baseball Holdings, the long dates from Des Moines minor league baseball, the AAA branch of the Chicago Cubs. Terms of the contract are not disclosed.

Endeavor also buys eight other minor league clubs, including the AAA Memphis Redbirds, Gwinnett Stripers, and Scranton / Wilkes Barre RailRiders.

The opportunities to own a sport so steeped in history are increasingly scarce, and we are confident this will lead to significant growth in our company’s owned sports property segment, said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, in a press release. , add. We see huge potential to energize these legendary clubs using Endeavor’s scale and abilities. Our expertise in sponsorship sales, event operations, licensing, marketing and content creation will bring incredible value to these clubs, supporting the communities across the country that form the backbone of the club’s system. Professional Development League.

The sale is a monumental operation for the Iowa Cubs, who have not changed ownership since Michael Gartner and his associates bought the team in 1999 from the family of then-owner Ken Grandquist after his death of ‘a cerebral vascular accident.

Gartner, the team’s president and principal owner, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former president of NBC News and editor of the Des Moines Register. He was then editor-in-chief of the Ames Tribune.

The other owners of the Cubs are his son, Vice President Mike C. Gartner, Des Moines lawyer Mike Giudicessi, Team President and CEO Sam Bernabe and Dr Doug Dorner, a Des Moines surgeon.

Michael Gartner and his associates bought the Iowa Cubs in 1999. Endeavor, a California sports marketing company, bought the team.

Founded as an arts agency in 1995, the new owner, Endeavor, merged in 2009 with WME, the former William Morris Agency, to form WME. This company in turn bought IMG, a pioneering sports marketing company, in 2014, and then restored the name Endeavor. CEO Ariel Emanuel is the brother of former Chicago mayor and Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

Endeavor operates in more than 30 countries, representing sports and entertainment figures and hosting live events, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Miss Universe pageant. Silver Lake, a giant private equity firm that owns stakes in numerous sports-related companies and claims $ 886 billion in assets, is a significant investor.

Affiliated with the Chicago Cubs since 1981, the Iowa Cubs were the last stop before the big leagues for many of the organization’s biggest names, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg even led the team.

But as players, coaches and managers have come and gone, Gartner and its partners have been the pillars. Under their ownership, Principal Park, the city-owned team home, has undergone significant upgrades. Some of the biggest included the addition of bleachers in the right field, a fountain, and new LED lights.

Even more improvements are expected as the Iowa Cubs look to meet new Major League Baseball stadium standards announced late last year. These projects now fall under the new ownership group.

Principal Park hosted the 2020 State Baseball Tournament.

The buy is the latest reshuffle to the Iowa minor league scene. Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings lost big-league affiliations when the professional baseball deal, the contract governing MiLB and MLB, expired in 2020.

The Iowa Cubs, along with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits, remain affiliated with big league teams but must closely monitor their demands in order to maintain their ties.

Tommy Birch, the Register’s featured sports company and reporter, has worked for the newspaper since 2008. He is the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sports Writer of the Year. Contact him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on twitter @TommyBirch.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Endeavor buys Iowa Cubs minor league baseball team from longtime owner