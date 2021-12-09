The jury begins its deliberations on the trial of the actor of “Empire”

CHICAGO A jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, accused of committing an anti-gay racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lying to the Chicago police on this.

Deliberations began after a trial of about a week in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett had orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and brutalized him in front of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted the video of the hoax to be made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors there was no hoax. He called the brothers liars and told them that the $ 3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the gay and black actor because they were homophobic and didn’t like who he was. They also alleged that the brothers made up the story of the organized attack to get money from Smollett and said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them $ 1 million each.

Smolletts’ defense attorney told jurors on Wednesday that the accusations that the former Empire actor faked an anti-gay racist attack on himself and lied to police about it were based on the testimony from brothers who are sophisticated liars and the worst kind of criminals.

Attorney Nenye Uche said in oral argument that during his testimony last week in the Chicago courtroom,one of the brothersI said I don’t remember it that many times, it’s ridiculous.

The entire prosecution record, including the basis of the case, is built like a house of cards, Uche said.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury earlier Wednesday that the evidence against Smollett is overwhelming and that what he did inJanuary 2019the Chicago police spent an enormous amount of time and resourcesinvestigating an alleged crime which turned out to be a forgery. Smollett, who is black and gay, told police someone put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

As well as being against the law, it is simply wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it is words and symbols that have a meaning. such historical significance in our country, said Webb.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying surveillance footage from before the alleged attack and that night contradictskey moments in Smolletts’ testimony.

Ultimately, he has no credibility, Webb said.

The Smolletts trial jury is expected to begin deliberating later Wednesday on whether Smollett is guilty ofsix counts of low level crimefor doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack. He faces one count of disorderly conduct for every time he reported to three different officers.

Taking the witness stand this week, Smollett has repeatedly denied that the attack was a forgery, telling a prosecutor that there was no hoax on my part and that two brothers who testified against him are liars.

Smollett called on the Osundairo brothers to testify that he paid them $ 3,500 to carry out the 100% bogus fake attack, and described how he was the victim of a hate crime while walking around his neighborhood early on January 29, 2019. He also said that a The $ 3,500 check he wrote for Abimbola Osundairo was for meal and workout plans because he was trying to tone himself up for an upcoming clip.