Bialik, Jennings will continue as “Jeopardy! »Hosts

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from November 2020.) Jeopardy’s current hosting team is staying for the time being. The long-running game show announced on Wednesday that actress Mayim Bialik and former record-breaking contestant Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties until the end of season 38. The show said Michael Davies will continue to serve as an executive producer. “We are delighted to have such an excellent and experienced team in front and behind the camera as we approach 2022,” Jeopardy said. Jeopardy started its host search over a year ago when Alex Trebek died from a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had hosted the show for 37 years. Former executive producer Mike Richards was briefly named host of the daily show, but left amid outcry over the earlier comments he made. Bialik was chosen to host prime time shows and Jeopardy specials, but switched to hosting daily shows when Richards left. She called the job a “real honor” and hoped to maintain the integrity of the series. “I’m just so happy that I can do my job and do it to the best of my ability, as someone who would probably have it all wrong on Jeopardy! It’s a real honor to be able to stand up there,” he said. she declared. We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties across the … posted by Danger! to Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Jennings had been a guest host earlier this year after Trebek passed away. His first show when he returned as a guest in November was on the first anniversary of the longtime host’s death. “Apparently everyone knew we were going to air (my first episode) on birthday and no one told me,” Jennings said. revealed in USA TODAY. “They didn’t want to put this in my head. So I wasn’t told until after it was the November 8th show.” You can watch Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m. weekdays on Channel 13.

