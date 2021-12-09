Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and More Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Loss of General CDS Bipin Rawat | Hindi movie news





The sudden disappearance of General CDS Bipin Rawat shocked the whole nation. Members of the Bollywood fraternity have also taken to their social media to express their grief over the passing of India’s first Chief of Defense Staff, who died today after a military helicopter crash in Tamil. Nadu who killed 13 people on board. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: “Extremely shocked and saddened by the disappearance of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the courageous and selfless service he has rendered to the nation as we mourn this untimely loss. Power.” Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of the deceased soldier and wrote: “The most horrific news of the year is the disappearance of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will forever be grateful to General Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti .. Jai Hind .. ”



Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. It was an honor to meet him recently at the launch of the Shershaah trailer. Om shanti #RestInPeace #BipinRawat ” Anupam Kher tweeted a series of photos with General Rawat and wrote: “cds #genbipinrawat, unki dharmapatni evam 11 aur faujee officers ke nidhan ka sunkar atyant dukh hua. # Generalrawat se milne ka saubhaagye kayi baar



meet. Unke vyaktitv mein gazab ka dussaahas aur desh ke prati athaah prem tha. Unse haath milaakar dil aur zubaan se khudabakhud ‘jay hind’ nikalata tha! #jaihind. country. Shaking hands with him, “Jai Hind” would naturally come out of the heart and tongue! #JaiHind. “) Speaking to her Twitter account, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: “General CDS Bipin Rawat ji, unki Dharmpatni evam sena ke 11 anye afsaro ke helicopter Maidurghatna me nidhan ki khabar atyant vednadayi hai. Isse hmare desh ki bohoti haani haani hui mata . to hai. ko ashrupuran shradhanjali arpan karti hu. Mai inke parivar ke dukh me shaamil hu. ” Yami Gautam took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback photo featuring her with the team



from his patriotic film ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ posing with General Rawat. Sharing the snap, she wrote: “This is a memory of Army Day – January 15, 2019 … an unforgettable day for us … As an Indian I always try to process this heartbreaking news. As a nation, we cry together. ” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared a photo of himself posing with General Rawat and wrote: “A shocking and devastating loss. I send our sincere condolences and prayers to the families. I am honored to have met the General Bipin Rawat. Om Sadgati “, he added. an emoticon of folded hands over his IG story. Sonu Sood tweeted a black and white photo featuring General Rawat with his wife Madhulika Rawat and wrote: “You will live forever, sir.” Other celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta and Ravi Kishan, among others, have also mourned the disappearance of CDS General Bipin Rawat, on their social networks. The sad news was confirmed by the Indian Air Force today via its official Twitter account which read: “With deep regret it has now been established that General Bipin Rawat, Ms. Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board are died in the unfortunate accident. ” The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after taking off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The general was on his way to the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington today to speak to the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The Indian Air Force released a list of the names of General Rawat’s staff who were on board the crashed helicopter. These include Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L / NK Vivek Kumar, L / NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal who are on board. from the plane. The IAF ordered an investigation into the accident.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/karan-johar-kangana-ranaut-anupam-kher-and-other-bollywood-celebs-mourn-demise-of-cds-gen-bipin-rawat/articleshow/88171332.cms

