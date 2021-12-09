jury begins deliberations on actor Jussie Smollett’s trial | Chicago News





CHICAGO (AP) The jury in Jussie Smolletts’ trial began deliberating on Wednesday, after a prosecutor said there was overwhelming evidence the former Empire actor lied to police about being victim of an anti-gay racist attack and his defense attorney said the charges are based on lies.

Deliberations began after a trial of about a week in which two brothers said Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said that Smollett, who is black and gay, had orchestrated the hoax, telling them he put a noose around his neck, shouted racist and homophobic slurs and brutalized him in front of a surveillance camera, and that he said that he wanted the hoax video to be made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors there was no hoax. He called the brothers liars and told them that the $ 3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the actor because they were homophobic and made up the story of the attack, but said they would not testify against Smollett if he paid them 1 million dollars each.

In his closing argument on Wednesday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury that what Smollett did caused the Chicago Police to spend enormous resources investigating an alleged crime that turned out to be a forgery. Smollett, who is black and gay, told police someone put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

As well as being against the law, it is simply wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it is words and symbols that have a meaning. such historical significance in our country, said Webb.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying surveillance footage from before the alleged attack and that night contradicts key moments in Smollett’s testimony.

Ultimately, he has no credibility, Webb said.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said in oral argument that the brothers are learned liars, adding that during his testimony last week one of the brothers said I don’t remember them so many times, it’s ridiculous.

The entire prosecution record, including the basis of the case, is built like a house of cards, Uche said.

Taking the witness stand this week, Smollett has repeatedly denied that the attack was a fake. He described how he was the victim of a hate crime while walking around his neighborhood in early January 29, 2019.

Smollett said he was on his way home after buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. when someone shouted out a racist and homophobic remark referring to the Empire TV show. The person also shouted something about MAGA country, an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trumps’ slogan, Make America Great Again. The slogan had also been scrawled on hate mail, with a drawing of a snowman hanging by a noose, which Smollett received on the Empire set, he said.

Smollett said when he turned to face the person, a man hit him on the head and he fell to the ground, where he said another man hit him before the attackers run away. Smollett said he noticed a rope, like a noose, around his neck after the attack. When he got home, a friend called the Chicago police, which Smollett said he wouldn’t do because as a black man he doesn’t trust the police.

Uche told the jury that one of the brothers, Olabingo Osundairo, posted homophobic slurs on social media. He also recalled that Abimbola Osundairo had testified that he had gone to a public bath with Smollett but had denied any sexual relation. Smollett later said the men performed sex acts together in public baths. Uche suggested that Olabingos ‘homophobia and Abimbolas’ self-hatred were the motives for their attack.

Another possible motive, Uche said, was that Abimbola Osundairo wanted to be hired as Smolletts security.

These guys want to make money, he said.

Webb said Smollett lied when he said he picked up the Osundairo brothers days before the alleged attack so they could practice, rather than simulating the fake attack like the brothers did. told jurors last week. In the surveillance video, the men are seen driving around the Smolletts apartment building three times, but Smollett never parked his car to go to practice.

The brothers testified that Smollett reported a surveillance camera near the intersection that would record the fake attack, so it could be posted on social media. But Smollett said on Tuesday that it was not unusual for him to go around in circles and that he canceled the plan to train because he didn’t want to train with Olabingo Osundairo, which he didn’t. had not invited.

Uche told jurors that Smollett often drives while smoking marijuana and playing music, and he asked why prosecutors did not obtain surveillance footage of him doing so.

They don’t want to do it because it would show you it wasn’t a running race, Uche said.

Webb also referred to surveillance footage that shows the Osundairo brothers walking through the area on the night of the alleged attack. Webb asked how the brothers who didn’t live nearby knew they were in the area around 2 a.m. in freezing weather for the mock attack.

They knew where he was going to be because Smollett had told them where he was going to be, Webb said.

But Uche said the brothers testified that they had arrived 40 minutes earlier, adding that they were wrapping him up.

Webb also questioned why Smollett had not turned over his cell phone to the police or given them a DNA sample or access to his medical records to aid the investigation. Smollett said he did not trust the Chicago Police Department and was concerned about his privacy.

If he was a true victim of crime, he wouldn’t be hiding evidence, Webb said.

Uche called the Chicago police fool to ask Smollett for his DNA while he was still considered a victim of a crime. He noted that Smollett then provided DNA to the FBI for a separate investigation into the hate mail he received at the Empire studio shortly before the alleged attack.

He wasn’t hiding anything, Uche said.

The disorderly conduct charge is a Class 4 felony carrying a jail term of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he would likely be placed on probation and ordered to serve general interest work.