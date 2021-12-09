Entertainment
What to expect from the Game Awards: a lot of Hollywood and a few accolades
The Game Awards airs live tomorrow night, and we know a lot about what to expect. As part of an effort to promote the event, organizer and host Geoff Keighley teased a number of attendees. And some developers, who want to get the most out of the publicity, have started talking about their plans for the show. So here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the occasional award-winning annual marketing blitz.
On Thursday night, Keighley will take the stage to ostensibly celebrate the final year of games. But the fat that makes this event unfold are the advertisements for the upcoming releases. And yet, Keighley is broadcasting live from Los Angeles, and he will also flaunt his closeness to Hollywood.
The Game Awards will feature a number of trailers and movie stars, including the following confirmed appearances:
- Halo (TV show) Paramount + and Microsoft will release a first trailer for the narrative show.
- Sonic the hedgehog 2 (movie) Fans will receive a new trailer for the sequel, which hits theaters on April 8, 2022.
- The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal 5 Experience Epic Games will unveil a software experience related toMatrix resurrections.
- Confirmed Famous Presenters:
- Guillermo del Toro
- Ming-Na Wen
- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss
- Simu liu
- Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz
Of course, that’s just what Keighley and his team have made public. Maybe that’s where we see some new trailers for upcoming video game related movies like Super Mario Bros.,Unexplored,WhereMinecraft. Or maybe Sony shows up to promote HBOThe last of us spectacle.
After all, the Game Awards draw nearly 100 million viewers, and it’s a massive, engaged audience that cares about games. If you have something to sell to this audience, this seems like the place to be.
What about the games?
Hollywood’s desire to capitalize on Game Awards audiences will not come to the exclusion of video game ads. Keighley knows where his bread is buttered, and the 100 million earphones are much more likely to care about playing games than watching a show or movie.
So far, here are the game-related projects that The Game Awards or its partners have publicly confirmed:
- The Sonic Sega game will feature a new game alongside the new movie trailer.
- Xbox Game Pass for PC Microsoft is announcing the arrival of new games on Game Pass for PC.
- New game Aaryn Flynn Former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn reveals the new game he made on Improbable.
- Ark Raiders New game from Embark Studios, which former EA studios boss Patrick Soderlund co-founded.
- New Games from Saber Interactive The developer of World War Z plans to announce a new game and reveal a new trailer for a previously announced title.
For his part, Keighley has promised 4 or 5 game reveals that are equivalent, in terms of excitement, to the Elden Ring trailer he showed at his Summer Game Fest event in June. But a lot of it will depend on your interest in these games, of course.
Beyond what the developers and Keighley have confirmed, there are quite a few things we’ve heard about. Hellblade 2 from Xbox Game Studios is an open secret at this point. And recent rumors may be suggesting getting BioShock 4. Details on this game setting are accurate, but that doesn’t mean a reveal is imminent.
However, to know what is coming, we must all tune in.
