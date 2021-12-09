BMF actor Ammar Nemo kicks his hometown of Detroit while studying arts





DETROIT Ammar Nemo is back in Detroit to continue working on his craft, not only as an actor in the hit TV series BMF, but also as a martial artist at Total Martial Arts. Nemo calls his training professional development because it continually plays a huge role in his acting career. It literally changed my life with martial arts, Nemo said. I practiced different martial arts when I was younger, but in the last couple of years I really grew up there. He said the teachings of the breath ultimately changed his life because they helped him relax. Mastering the Arts seems to have paid off, as his long-standing skills landed him the role of Sam in the hit TV series Black Mafia Family. My character is Sam and I own the gas station, Nemo said. I’m friends with Meech and Terry Flanery on the show. I’ve known them since they were kids and I’m kind of their keeper. A d He continued, I know what they’re doing, but it’s a bit low key. Many know the rise and fall of Demetrius Big Meech Flenory and Terry (Southwest T) Flenory; The two brothers who came out of the treacherous streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. The brothers and their team created one of Detroit’s most influential crime families in U.S. criminal history. BMF was one of the most significant drug trafficking and money laundering schemes in Detroit history. The BMF series is produced by music mogul Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, and since debuting on Starz in September, it has grown in stratospheric popularity as it is picked up for season two. Nemo is so grateful for the opportunity to play Sam as he feels a personal connection to the role for a multitude of reasons. A d Real character, Nemo said. I ran a gas station for a few years in Florida. My dad owned restaurants and fruit markets, and I owned a business on the show, so a lot of my character came from him. You can catch Nemo on Sunday; Hopefully, he said, soon on the big screen. ’80s action heroes Sylvester Stallone and Jean Claude Van Damme inspired Nemo to get into martial arts, but he now feels a certain resemblance to a new Marvel character. The new Marvel character who is currently called The Sultan is an Arab-American Muslim, and I hope I get the opportunity to audition for that, Nemo said. Although Hollywood is a long way from Detroit, the distance hasn’t stopped it from making his dreams come true, and it shouldn’t contain actors here in town who also dream of being an actor. Everyone and everyone is going to tell you, hey, don’t do it; It’s like winning the lottery. Even if they are your parents, don’t disrespect them, but don’t listen to naysayers. A d Read more: BMF showrunner native of Detroit gets a chance to tell a story based in his hometown

