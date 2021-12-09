Wisconsins entertainment industry makes a big comeback





MADISON, Wisconsin (WMTV) – As Wisconsin continues to weather the pandemic, the arts and entertainment industry is making a comeback. While many industry leaders say business has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, there are signs that more and more people are returning to the movies. At the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, COVID-19 protocols are in place for performances. We have required that all of our staff and volunteers who interact with the public be vaccinated and request proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours for incoming customers. Everyone should be covered, said Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer. for the Opening. Gruenewald says the feedback has been positive and there have been no issues. While many event venues in Madison and Milwaukee require vaccination, theaters like AMC and Marcus have more relaxed COVID-19 protocols. At the Marcus Theaters, vaccination is not required to enter and mask rules vary from location to location based on local mandates. In an effort to give moviegoers more options to feel right at home, the cinema has launched a series of vaccine-only screening trials in select locations. We saw that people really like this option, said Greg Marcus, President and CEO of Marcus Corp. Marcus says theaters have seen steady activity since reopening, especially on big releases like the recent Spiderman movie. Marcus says they have had great success providing options to make customers feel as safe as possible. It was about giving people a choice. We have shows for the vaccinated only and show that no matter your status and if it makes you feel better to put on your mask, no one is going to stop you from putting on your mask, Marcus said. The Overture and Marcus theaters say they are happy to see people again and enjoy what they love and will continue to make safety adjustments as needed. We will continue to keep an eye out for the new variant and cases locally … from an industry perspective, we were also looking at all the factors, said Gruenewald. NBC15 has contacted Madison Dane County Public Health. Officials there say while it’s not something they closely analyze, they have no record of outbreaks or clusters of COVID-19 cases linked to local cinemas or event venues. . Industry leaders say it’s a sign the protocols are doing what they’re supposed to do. Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

