Jussie Smollett: Key moments since actor reported Chicago attack

CHICAGO (AP) Jussie Smollett is on trial for lying to the Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in history:

January 22, 2019

Smollett receives a letter of racist and homophobic threat to the Chicago studio where “Empire” is filmed. Police later say they believe Smollett sent the letter himself.

January 29, 2019

Jussie smollett tells the police he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m. The actor says the men used racist and homophobic slurs, wrapped a rope around his neck and poured an “unknown substance” on him. Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, told detectives that attackers also shouted that he was in “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to the president’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. Donald Trump whom some critics of Trump qualify as racist and discriminatory.

January 30, 2019

Chicago Police said they looked at hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage, including Smollett walking downtown, but none showed the attack. The police get and post pictures of two people they want to question, calling them “people of interest”.

Reports of an assault on Smollett spark outrage and support for him on social media from some politicians and celebrities.

January 31, 2019

Smollett’s family issues statement calling the attack a hate crime and disputing allegations that it changed his story.

February 1, 2019

Smollett emits a declaration saying that he is doing well, that he is working with the authorities and that he has been “100% factual and consistent at all levels”.

February 2, 2019

Smollett opens a concert in West Hollywood, California, with a moving speech, saying he had to play the series because he couldn’t let his attackers win.

February 13, 2019

Chicago Police pick up two Nigerian brothers from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after police learned that at least one had worked on “Empire.” The police question them and search their apartment.

Feb. 15, 2019

Chicago Police release the brothers without charge after arresting them on suspicion of assault and detaining them for nearly 48 hours. A police spokesperson said they are no longer suspects.

February 16, 2019

Police say the the investigation has “changed” after detectives interviewed the brothers and requested a follow-up interview with Smollett. His lawyers say he feels “victimized” by reports that he played a role in the assault.

February 17, 2019

Chicago Police contact Smollett’s lawyer to tell him that she still want to interview again because new information “shifted” their investigation.

February 19, 2019

Chicago chief prosecutor Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx is withdrawing from the investigation. His office says the decision was taken “out of an excess of caution (…)

February 20, 2019

Attorneys accuse Smollett of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report about the alleged attack.

February 21, 2019

Chicago Police said Smollett was surrendering to face a disorderly driving misdemeanor charge, which carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Smollett said organized the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity. Investigators say they have a check for $ 3,500 that Smollett used to pay the two brothers to help him.

February 22, 2019

The producers of “Empire” say that Smollett’s character to delete of the last two episodes of the season.

March 7, 2019

A Cook County grand jury returns a 16-count indictment accusing Smollett of falsely reporting an offense.

March 26, 2019

Smollett’s lawyers claim he lied to police have been abandoned.

March 28, 2019

A city official says Chicago seeks $ 130,000 de Smollett to cover the cost of investigating his reported beating, which police say was staged.

April 11, 2019

The city of Chicago files a trial seek to recover the costs of the investigation.

April 15, 2019

Cook County State Attorney’s Office Releases thousands of documents in the Smollett case in response to requests for open cases, including a text from Foxx calling Smollett a “washed-up celebrity” that was overcharged.

23 april 2019

The brothers who said they helped Smollett organize the attack file a defamation complaint against the actor’s lawyers.

23 Aug 2019

Judge appoints former U.S. attorney Dan Webb as a special prosecutor to investigate the reasons why the charges against Smollett were dropped.

February 11, 2020

Webb says the grand jury turns over the indictment in six counts against Smollett, accusing him of lying to the police.

February 24, 2020

Smollett pleads not guilty to reinstated charges.

October 15, 2021

Judge James Linn denies a last ditch effort to close the criminal case against Smollett and sets his trial for November 29.

November 29, 2021

Smollett’s trial begins with selection of the jury and opening statements by the lawyers.

December 6, 2021

Smollett testify in his own defense.

December 8, 2021

The the jury begins its deliberations in Smollett’s trial.