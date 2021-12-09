Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Chitrangda Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ankita Lokhande, and more …
Chitrangda Singh: “Bob Biswas” is really special to me
Bombay– Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has opened up about the response to her role in “Bob Biswas” opposite Abhishek Bachchan.
She said: “Well, I feel really upset to hear the amount of incredible responses I received for the character I tried out in“ Bob Biswas. ”This movie is really special to me. really thank viewers and my fans for appreciating all of our efforts. “
The actress added that she had received few complaints from fans and movie critics that she was not seen on screen more often.
“Also, to the people who want to see me on screen more often, I assure them that it will happen here,” she said.
“Bob Biswas” is a spin-off from the 2012 film “Kahani”. It is also the first film by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of “Kahani” director Sujoy Ghosh. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh himself and Raj Vasant. It is broadcast on ZEE5.
Nushrratt Bharuccha: I always try new approaches to get into my character’s skin
Bombay– ‘Chhorii’ actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says she always approaches her characters with a blank slate.
Recently, the actress was seen in ‘Chhorii’ where she played a character while untangling her diapers.
Speaking about her process for each character, the actress said, “With each movie, I always try a new approach or method to get into the character’s skin. Because I never went to drama school, nor took any other form of formal training, I have always learned on the job and found my own way of playing a character.
Sharing a glimpse of her character, the actress said, “In the movie ‘Chhorii’, my character of Sakshi was a very layered, vulnerable, gentle, impressionable, forgiving and yet fierce and fearless character – a true survivor in all of them. Meaning of the word. It was very important to have Sakshi’s emotional quotient as a fiercely protective mother. “
Ankita Lokhande injured before wedding, advised on bed rest
Bombay– TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who will soon marry Vicky Jain, has been hospitalized with a leg injury.
The actress sprained her leg during dance practice with Vicky for the “Sangeet” ceremony, after which she was rushed to hospital.
Although Akita was released from the hospital, doctors advised her to stay in bed for a few days. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time and are set to tie the knot at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on December 14.
Earlier, Ankita hosted a fun bachelorette party attended by popular faces such as Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur. In another ceremony, Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of the pre-wedding celebrations, and images of the function had gone viral.
Vir Das will play a rich young Indian in “Country Eastern”
Bombay– Comedian Vir Das is set to star in a new series called “Country Eastern,” which tells the story of a young and wealthy Indian man who moves to Memphis, Tennessee in the United States to start his life anew and pursue his passion to become a country music singer.
The only problem is, he doesn’t have the talent for it.
Speaking about the series, Vir said, “This is a whole new, exciting project that is in the works and I’m happy to report that the series is now in development. Writing for the series is currently in progress. I am delighted to collaborate with such immensely talented names, each of whom has envious jobs. It’s a unique comedy and I can’t wait to shoot the series soon ”.
Vir is expected to co-write and produce the show with Sam Laybourne, the latter also being the showrunner. In addition, Party Over Here’s Reg Tigerman, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell will also be executive producers on the show that CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will be producing.
Other than that, Vir will soon be seen in ‘The Bubble’ directed by Judd Apatow.
Aayush Sharma: Salman Khan amplifies my character’s presence in ‘Antim’
New Delhi- Actor Aayush Sharma is currently enjoying the success of his latest release “Antim: The Final Truth”, as his performance has been praised.
He credits his co-star and brother-in-law Salman Khan for amplifying the presence of his much talked about character Rahuliya in director Mahesh Manjrekar.
Speaking about how his performance was on par with Salman in the film, Aayush in a conversation with IANS said, “I’m too small in the graphic to even get close to Salman Khan but I think only the character is so gray. and the whole story is around him. So I think it was a surprise for people and I think even for his fans… For a very long time he (Salman) hasn’t made a very dark movie. looks good from a dark action movie.
“I think the character is what people love… I’m thankful and grateful that he’s there. It amplifies the presence of this character.
For her flawless performance, Aayush believes that “no one expected this from me.”
Did he expect such a response?
“When the movie started I was like there was a Salman Khan in it, I hope I wasn’t completely washed out in this whole movie. My intentions were to justify my presence in the movie. I never expected not to the reactions I had… The kind of reactions people had after the movie came out and how people reacted to the character, I was really surprised and overwhelmed by that.
He added, “I was playing a negative character in the movie and all of a sudden people come out and tweet the dialogue of a gray character… people at home say ‘we’re Rahuliya too”, this kind of thing started to happen. happen and I didn’t expect it. “(IANS)
