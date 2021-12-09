Fanny’s Restaurant: Old Hollywood Style Comes to New Academy Museum





It’s easy to imagine actress Fanny Brice spending many festive evenings at historic Hollywood restaurants like Perino’s and the Brown Derby. Newly opened for dinner service, Fanny’s – at the recently launched Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles – interprets the cozy and stylish feel of these vintage places in its sleek, contemporary way. Longtime LA restaurateur Bill Chait and his partner Carl Schuster oversee the restaurant with Executive Chef Raphael Francois, the Belgian-French deli maestro behind Tesse on the Sunset Strip. Museum benefactress Wendy Stark, whose late father, producer Ray Stark, was Brice’s son-in-law, named the restaurant after vaudeville and the radio host who inspired “Funny Girl”. Fanny’s has a delicate balance to strike: by day it’s a casual café and a coffee break for museum visitors. At night, diners can stop at Fairfax just north of Wilshire and do valet parking for dinner or drinks. The sleek 10,000 square foot corner space – pretty much where the May Co. cosmetics counter stood in Brice’s day – was designed by Commune and conceptualized by the late architect Osvaldo Maiozzi. Lipstick mohair banquettes and maple wood paneling serve as the backdrop for Konstantin Kakanias’ playful enveloping fresco, which depicts Hollywood landmarks and stars including Sammy Davis Jr., Liza Minnelli, John Travolta and the Funny Girl herself, Barbra Streisand. While the lunch menu is broadly eclectic, with dishes like lamb meatballs, short rib burritos, and smoked fish rillettes, dinner is “an old fashioned meal – good food but not. pretentious “, declared François Variety. “We’re going to add a Caesar salad to the table and a salt-crusted prime rib,” he says, and the entrees include orata fish with hollandaise and porterhouse pork steak. Fanny’s Dry Aged NY Strip Loin Steak with Wood Grill Arugula Pesto

Wonho Frank Lee Fanny’s burger with Fiscalini cheddar and chili aioli will remain on the dinner menu, as Francois points out that at the time, “old-school diners wore tuxedos but still ate burgers for dinner” . Cocktails are handled by longtime LA mixologist Julian Cox, and Francois hopes to introduce a martini cart as well. “I want to make a sabayon cream sauce next to the table, breaking the eggshell and adding champagne,” François says, although the cooking is gradually ramping up for the next month, because the endowment in personnel remains a challenge. He’s also trying to find a way to get the Crepes Suzette to flames without setting off a cascade of sprinklers on the ceiling.

