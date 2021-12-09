Entertainment
Who’s new to the “Sex and the City” reboot? Meet Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury
Prepare your cosmopolitan because “And Just Like That …”, the new chapter of “Sex and the City” is due to air on HBO Max this Thursday. The beloved series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis welcomes four new actors to the cast following the departure of Kim Cattralls: Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Sara Ramirez.
Parker and Choudhury who worked together in Subway Stories: Tales from the Underground in 1997 were delighted to reunite on And Just Like That …
“We still can’t get over it,” Choudhury told TODAY Wednesday. “It was a dream come true.”
Like Choudhury, Pittman couldn’t believe she was cast to star in the “Sex and the City” reboot.
Pittman, known for her work on “The Morning Show” on Apple TV + or “Luke Cage” on Netflix, said TODAY, Being on the show is beyond any crazy ambition I can see for myself.
Choudhury, who has appeared in over 60 films over her decades-long career, also understood this, adding that the first time she stepped on set she was overwhelmed with so much emotion.
You’re joining an iconic show, explained Choudhury, 55. So when you’re there, part of your brain is you from 20 years ago, screaming for joy seeing the front door of the Carries building or having a cosmopolitan with the girls. You really feel like you are a part of something … so that was fun.
“Not only will women of color love it. I think every woman who watches the show is going to really like it.”
KAREN PITTMAN
Choudhury will play real estate broker Seema Patel, who emerges as a “high class lady” who enjoys the finer things in life.
“She’s so dear. She’s outspoken. She doesn’t think any thought is private,” Choudhury said. “Very different from me … and she’s really funny, but mostly she’s just straightforward.”
Parker will address the role of documentary filmmaker Lisa Todd Wexley. She joins Carrie Bradshaw’s close-knit circle of friends with Ramirez who will play non-binary podcaster Che Diaz and Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.
“I love Nya as a character. She strays from anything I’ve ever done,” said Pittman, 35. “I haven’t done any comedy yet. She’s very funny. She’s very fun to play. I think she’s also super trendy: braids, brown skin, a black woman living in Brooklyn and I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun for women of color. “
With all of these new characters, fans can expect to see more diverse stories to be told on the series. Pittman and his three new co-stars create a more accurate portrayal of New York City, which is home to many different cultures, religions and identities.
“I think a lot of women who watched the show years ago, I think they were like, ‘Oh, I see myself on this show. Why can’t i see myself to this show ?’ », She explained. “And so I think they now have the opportunity to see that reflected in me, as well as Sarita and Nicole. ”
“I was really moved to see how much they wanted these four new characters to come in and fully join them.”
SARITA CHOUDHURE
Wednesday, at the request of Stephen Colbert About the iconic quartet becoming a trio, Nixon touted the virtues of the new additions to the cast, not only referring to their diversity but also their age.
“I feel like I’m a septet now because there are actually seven of us,” she said, before listing the names of her new castmates. “They’re amazing and I’m really, really happy. We knew the show was going to expand and there would be more people. It was an incredibly white show when it was the first time around. So we got there. ‘opportunity to come back a change that was welcome. But also, it was amazing to me that they didn’t try to put 25 year olds with us. They brought us people who were really our peers, and it was amazing. ”
But even as “And Just Like That …” welcomes so many new faces, Pittman said the series will still have all of the flair and exuberance of the original.
“It’s the same great story. It’s about love, brotherhood, and women. We just broadened the conversation, and not just women of color are going to love it. I think all the women who watch the show will really enjoy it. “
Change is good, she added. “Changes can be a challenge. It doesn’t matter if it’s a good or a bad change, but it truly is a great way to uplift your life and your own personal story.
Having a bit of nerves joining such an iconic show, Choudhury said the three original cast members couldn’t have been more welcoming.
“I was really moved to see how much they wanted these four new characters to come in and fully join them without feeling like newcomers because they probably knew we felt that way,” she said. “So my favorite thing was just laughing and hanging out with them.”
The first two episodes of And Just Like That … premiered on HBO Max on December 9. New episodes will air every Thursday following the premiere.
