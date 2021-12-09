VicKatKiShaadi: Outdoor Mehendi, Street Food and Vexed Villagers | Bollywood





The big day is almost here! Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take pheras at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur. According to reports, the theme of the wedding is pastel sherbet. We heard exclusively that Hari and Sukhmani, the folktronic duo, will be performing, in tune with Kaushal’s love for Punjabi music. Regarding the food menu, besides the fish platters, Rajasthani specialties like daal baati churma, paya and laal maas will be served. There will be stalls selling Indian street foods such as golgappas, chaats, dahi bhalla, kebabs, kachori and paan. The duo are said to have cut a five-tier blue and white Tiffany wedding cake made by a special Italian chef. The big day is almost here! Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take pheras at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur. According to reports, the theme of the wedding is pastel sherbet. We heard exclusively that Hari and Sukhmani, the folktronic duo, will be performing, in tune with Kaushal’s love for Punjabi music. Regarding the food menu, besides the fish platters, Rajasthani specialties like daal baati churma, paya and laal maas will be served. There will be stalls selling Indian street foods such as golgappas, chaats, dahi bhalla, kebabs, kachori and paan. The duo are said to have cut a five-tier blue and white Tiffany wedding cake made by a special Italian chef. | # + | The couples’ mehendi ceremony took place today and, according to a report from Bollywood Life, numbers of soothing Rajasthani music and folklore as well as the beautiful weather of Rajasthan served as the perfect backdrop. According to a source, he stood in the open maidaans inside the fort with tents set up for guests. Apparently 100 kg of flowers, including lilies, orchids and marigolds, were ordered to decorate the place. Sojat mehendi from Pali district had been commissioned for Kaif, and mehendi artists from Mumbai and Barwara had been called in. But they refused to come due to financial disagreements. The famous mehendi artist Veena Nagda flew to the ceremony. Meanwhile, due to increased security, residents are upset because they are not allowed to move freely in their own village. It is the first time that a wedding of this magnitude has taken place in the village. Everyone is happy to see them, but they are not allowed to come near the place, a source told News18. Also, contrary to previous reports, the couple will be heading for a short honeymoon in the Maldives after hosting a reception for industry friends at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, and will not return to work immediately, according to Pinkvilla. The OTT deal to exclusively broadcast VicKats’ wedding also appears to have been successful as they sold their wedding broadcast rights to 80 crore, reports Mid Day. Meanwhile, India Today reports that the couple are likely to sign two big endorsements after their nuptials, for a luxury and fitness brand. In the midst of the couples’ wedding, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and praised wealthy and successful women in the film industry for breaking gender norms by marrying men who are younger to them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vickatkishaadioutdoor-mehendi-street-food-and-miffed-villagers-101638983482756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos