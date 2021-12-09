Pantone unveils “Very Peri” as color of the year for 2022

Written by Lea Dolan, CNN

While many of us will spend the final days of 2021 reflecting on its swirling events, the global color authority Pantone has already been busy looking to the future – to decide which shade will sum up 2022 best.

On Wednesday, he unveiled Very Peri, a periwinkle shade that the company says combines the constant tranquility of blue with an energetic infusion of red. This is the first time the company has made a color instead of digging through its pre-existing archives, a move that has been a critical part of this year’s selection process.

“It was really important for us to come up with a new color because now we have a whole new view of the world,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said during a video call.

Periwinkle shade is a brand new edition of Pantone’s color library. Credit: Courtesy of the Pantone Color Institute

“It’s literally the happiest and warmest of all blue hues,” she added, describing the shade. “Because of this red shade, it introduces an uplifting sense of novelty, and novelty is what we’re looking for.”

The pandemic has strongly impacted the way we live and work normally – posing obstacles that have forced people to think outside the box.

“We’ve been through so many challenges during this time, we don’t know what’s going to emerge from one day to the next,” said Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman, who was also on call. . “It’s curiosity that helps people get through these difficult times. What we would call courageous creativity.”

“The color symbolizes the future,” adds Eiseman. “(He) has that cheerful, cheerful attitude we’re talking about, that carefree confidence and that creative spirit.”

Start conversations

Each year, Pantone tries to interpret the zeitgeist through the prism of color theory, looking for clues in the fields of fashion, design and interiors.

The annual task of predicting which color will best reflect the coming year has been a more than 20-year effort, starting as a desire to cultivate conversations around the power of color, Eiseman says.

“We first did the color of the year to get people to talk about (the role of) color,” she said. “And once they talk about it, then you create a buzz and the realization hits them: Color is such a big part of our everyday lives, but we take it for granted.”

The Color Authority has partnered with Microsoft and will deploy color in various applications. Credit: Courtesy of the Pantone Color Institute

In 2021, the company is inspired by a new vertical: technology. From NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and space shuttle rides to Mark Zuckerberg’s promise of metaverse, the year was characterized by our growing reliance on automation and the digital realm. It’s a relationship that in part spurred Pantone’s decision to work with Microsoft, among other partners, for the Color of the Year launch.

Very Peri, for example, will be integrated with a range of Microsoft apps in the form of digital screen savers and interface options for PowerPoint, Teams, Edge, and Windows.

Likewise, Pantone’s imagery is new – this year the new shade is unveiled via a digital artwork as well as the traditional sample, solidifying color’s connection to the tech world.

Whether 2022 Very Peri is greeted with open arms or not, Pressman and Eiseman are simply content with the conversation. “It’s amazing for me to hear people talk about the color of the year, people who have nothing to do with color otherwise,” Eiseman said.

“We’ve seen it grow steadily over the years. And we’re a little surprised, but delighted,” she continued. “Because that’s our goal.”