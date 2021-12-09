Entertainment
Pantone unveils “Very Peri” as color of the year for 2022
While many of us will spend the final days of 2021 reflecting on its swirling events, the global color authority Pantone has already been busy looking to the future – to decide which shade will sum up 2022 best.
On Wednesday, he unveiled Very Peri, a periwinkle shade that the company says combines the constant tranquility of blue with an energetic infusion of red. This is the first time the company has made a color instead of digging through its pre-existing archives, a move that has been a critical part of this year’s selection process.
“It was really important for us to come up with a new color because now we have a whole new view of the world,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said during a video call.
Periwinkle shade is a brand new edition of Pantone’s color library. Credit: Courtesy of the Pantone Color Institute
“It’s literally the happiest and warmest of all blue hues,” she added, describing the shade. “Because of this red shade, it introduces an uplifting sense of novelty, and novelty is what we’re looking for.”
The pandemic has strongly impacted the way we live and work normally – posing obstacles that have forced people to think outside the box.
“We’ve been through so many challenges during this time, we don’t know what’s going to emerge from one day to the next,” said Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman, who was also on call. . “It’s curiosity that helps people get through these difficult times. What we would call courageous creativity.”
“The color symbolizes the future,” adds Eiseman. “(He) has that cheerful, cheerful attitude we’re talking about, that carefree confidence and that creative spirit.”
Start conversations
Each year, Pantone tries to interpret the zeitgeist through the prism of color theory, looking for clues in the fields of fashion, design and interiors.
The annual task of predicting which color will best reflect the coming year has been a more than 20-year effort, starting as a desire to cultivate conversations around the power of color, Eiseman says.
“We first did the color of the year to get people to talk about (the role of) color,” she said. “And once they talk about it, then you create a buzz and the realization hits them: Color is such a big part of our everyday lives, but we take it for granted.”
The Color Authority has partnered with Microsoft and will deploy color in various applications. Credit: Courtesy of the Pantone Color Institute
In 2021, the company is inspired by a new vertical: technology. From NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and space shuttle rides to Mark Zuckerberg’s promise of metaverse, the year was characterized by our growing reliance on automation and the digital realm. It’s a relationship that in part spurred Pantone’s decision to work with Microsoft, among other partners, for the Color of the Year launch.
Very Peri, for example, will be integrated with a range of Microsoft apps in the form of digital screen savers and interface options for PowerPoint, Teams, Edge, and Windows.
Likewise, Pantone’s imagery is new – this year the new shade is unveiled via a digital artwork as well as the traditional sample, solidifying color’s connection to the tech world.
Whether 2022 Very Peri is greeted with open arms or not, Pressman and Eiseman are simply content with the conversation. “It’s amazing for me to hear people talk about the color of the year, people who have nothing to do with color otherwise,” Eiseman said.
“We’ve seen it grow steadily over the years. And we’re a little surprised, but delighted,” she continued. “Because that’s our goal.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/pantone-color-of-the-year-very-peri-2022/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]