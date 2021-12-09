Entertainment
Missed opportunities aside, ‘Donna Summer’ is an enjoyable party of music and dance – The Daily Gazette
By Matthew G. Moross / For The Daily Gazette
Summer: Donna’s summer musical. Quite succinct that. The show is about Donna and her musical. Probably so named to dispel any doubt on the subject of the evening and to let us know that this is a musical.
Not very original. But neither did the show. Yes, the Disco Diva has now been jukeboxed, joining the ever growing list of recent entertainment bio musicals such as, The Cher Show, Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Motown The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville (the musical Jimmy Buffet) and now preview it MJ: The Musical.
Most of these shows are about a catalog of music that needs some dusting and an injection of money.
Some are artful tributes with a slant or a clever perspective. And some are generic and lifeless like the title of their marquee. We all knew it was only a matter of time before the disco queen hit the Great White Way, right? But she might have deserved a more agile eulogy.
The Life of the Divas ticks most of the elements necessary for the musical commemoration of a jukebox; the surprising discovery of raw talent, the contempt of a hyper-disciplined dad, the descent into drugs, mismanagement of careers, sex galore and final redemption, are played out here under the dramatic deliverance of the disco ball .
The only thing needed to put it all together (forgive me, Sondheim) is a clever framing device to revive that pile of songs into a smooth cash cow. Three are credited with writing the script, Colman Domingo, Des MacAnuff and Robert Cary. The result of that team effort is less of a spirited celebration of Ms. Donna, more of a dose of dramatic belladonna that makes the evening, in a theatrical sense, DOA.
Cliché and inert, the show’s book completely prevents the production from being a passionate celebration on the dance floor. But let’s face it, no one in the audience bought a ticket to see a Lifetime movie depicting Ms. Summers’ life. They came here to dance!
And we dance! The talent on stage and in the orchestra pit is abundant and proud. Every member of this accomplished cast engages in the material and shakes their loot like there’s no tomorrow.
Inexplicably, the evening’s writers felt Summer was such a tall personality that it would take three actresses to portray her.
So there is the wise omniscient, Diva Donna (Brittny Smith), the queen of the dance floor, Disco Donna (Charis Gullage) and the young Duckling Donna (Amahri Edward-Jones). Far from being demi Donnas, these three are primo Donnas, each actress being a powerhouse with a gift for performance and dazzling that eclipses their namesake.
Sacrilege, I’m sure, but having lived through that time, I can attest that Ms. Summer was known and appropriately praised for her vocal prowess, but not so much for her dance moves and charisma. As for these last two elements, the three Donnas dramatically ditto leave the real diva in the dust.
Smith is given the heavy chore of recounting the evening with a sickeningly written, somewhat withdrawn first-person voice, but she skillfully sidesteps the weakness of the dialogue with well-placed and appreciated nerve.
The actress brings out several pieces of the park, and I’m talking about MacArthur Park actually, which Gullage and Edwards-Jones masterfully join in. Last Dance.
Gullage scores with the classics Bad Girls, Hot Stuff and his duo Heaven Knows with Donnas’ future boyfriend Bruce Sudano (John Guaragna) smoldering with pleasure and sex.
Edwards-Jones’ voices on I Remember Yesterday and, in particular, On My Honor are passionate and impressive and the actress does more than just make do by joining her elders in No More Tears and Last Dance.
It would be rude to mumble about the missed opportunities with design, costume and choreography in this production as talent on stage and in the pit (in the skillful hands of conductor Erika R. Gamez), the far outweigh the shortcomings of the show. And honestly, most of the gaps disappear when you fall into a trance upon hearing the first beats of Giorgio Moroders’ bassline in I Feel Love. Dim all the lights, darling indeed.
Pull out your boogie shoes, bell bottom, and halter top (don’t forget your mask and vaxx card) and join in the dancing. Worth it.
Summer: Donna’s Summer Musical
O: Supervisors, Schenectady
WHEN: Until December 12
HOW MUCH: $ 20 – $ 90
MORE INFORMATION: 518-346-6204, www.proctors.org
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/12/08/review-some-missed-opportunities-but-donna-summer-is-an-enjoyable-dance-fest-at-proctors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]