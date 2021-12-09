Missed opportunities aside, ‘Donna Summer’ is an enjoyable party of music and dance – The Daily Gazette

By Matthew G. Moross / For The Daily Gazette

Summer: Donna’s summer musical. Quite succinct that. The show is about Donna and her musical. Probably so named to dispel any doubt on the subject of the evening and to let us know that this is a musical.

Not very original. But neither did the show. Yes, the Disco Diva has now been jukeboxed, joining the ever growing list of recent entertainment bio musicals such as, The Cher Show, Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Motown The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville (the musical Jimmy Buffet) and now preview it MJ: The Musical.

Most of these shows are about a catalog of music that needs some dusting and an injection of money.

Some are artful tributes with a slant or a clever perspective. And some are generic and lifeless like the title of their marquee. We all knew it was only a matter of time before the disco queen hit the Great White Way, right? But she might have deserved a more agile eulogy.

The Life of the Divas ticks most of the elements necessary for the musical commemoration of a jukebox; the surprising discovery of raw talent, the contempt of a hyper-disciplined dad, the descent into drugs, mismanagement of careers, sex galore and final redemption, are played out here under the dramatic deliverance of the disco ball .

The only thing needed to put it all together (forgive me, Sondheim) is a clever framing device to revive that pile of songs into a smooth cash cow. Three are credited with writing the script, Colman Domingo, Des MacAnuff and Robert Cary. The result of that team effort is less of a spirited celebration of Ms. Donna, more of a dose of dramatic belladonna that makes the evening, in a theatrical sense, DOA.

Cliché and inert, the show’s book completely prevents the production from being a passionate celebration on the dance floor. But let’s face it, no one in the audience bought a ticket to see a Lifetime movie depicting Ms. Summers’ life. They came here to dance!

And we dance! The talent on stage and in the orchestra pit is abundant and proud. Every member of this accomplished cast engages in the material and shakes their loot like there’s no tomorrow.

Inexplicably, the evening’s writers felt Summer was such a tall personality that it would take three actresses to portray her.

So there is the wise omniscient, Diva Donna (Brittny Smith), the queen of the dance floor, Disco Donna (Charis Gullage) and the young Duckling Donna (Amahri Edward-Jones). Far from being demi Donnas, these three are primo Donnas, each actress being a powerhouse with a gift for performance and dazzling that eclipses their namesake.

Sacrilege, I’m sure, but having lived through that time, I can attest that Ms. Summer was known and appropriately praised for her vocal prowess, but not so much for her dance moves and charisma. As for these last two elements, the three Donnas dramatically ditto leave the real diva in the dust.

Smith is given the heavy chore of recounting the evening with a sickeningly written, somewhat withdrawn first-person voice, but she skillfully sidesteps the weakness of the dialogue with well-placed and appreciated nerve.

The actress brings out several pieces of the park, and I’m talking about MacArthur Park actually, which Gullage and Edwards-Jones masterfully join in. Last Dance.

Gullage scores with the classics Bad Girls, Hot Stuff and his duo Heaven Knows with Donnas’ future boyfriend Bruce Sudano (John Guaragna) smoldering with pleasure and sex.

Edwards-Jones’ voices on I Remember Yesterday and, in particular, On My Honor are passionate and impressive and the actress does more than just make do by joining her elders in No More Tears and Last Dance.

It would be rude to mumble about the missed opportunities with design, costume and choreography in this production as talent on stage and in the pit (in the skillful hands of conductor Erika R. Gamez), the far outweigh the shortcomings of the show. And honestly, most of the gaps disappear when you fall into a trance upon hearing the first beats of Giorgio Moroders’ bassline in I Feel Love. Dim all the lights, darling indeed.

Pull out your boogie shoes, bell bottom, and halter top (don’t forget your mask and vaxx card) and join in the dancing. Worth it.

Summer: Donna’s Summer Musical

O: Supervisors, Schenectady

WHEN: Until December 12

HOW MUCH: $ 20 – $ 90

MORE INFORMATION: 518-346-6204, www.proctors.org

