Akhanda became a solid box office success. The way he accumulates money is there for all of us.

Now the Hindi producers are very impressed with this film and are showing interest in securing the remake rights for the film.

There is a strong demand for the remake rights and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy is receiving plenty of offers for the same.

The dubbing rights for the film have already been sold and we have to see which banner and which director is remaking this film in Hindi.

