Next Generation Hollywood Stars on the Importance of Maintaining a “Healthy Balance”
Being a young woman is tough in general, but it’s especially tough in Hollywood. Actresses Peyton List, Jordan Alexander, Devery Jacobs, Sierra Capri and Zoey Luna spoke with TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz about how they get through tough times and the sure-fire thing that helps.
Joining TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit, the five young women unanimously agreed that therapy is a huge factor in crossing the industry. Of course, each also had their own personal technique on top of that.
“I would say I relied on my spirituality to help guide me through this journey and experience,” said “Dear Evan Hansen” actress Luna. “I think the experiences I’ve had on the sets I’ve been a part of really taught me when to stretch and when not to stretch too much. So the way I maintain a healthy balance with myself… is that I stay focused on the job.
Luna added that she was also making a conscious effort not to spread out too much.
“I try to make sure that I take care of my sanity by simply removing myself from situations that I feel – listening to my body and listening when I feel like I have had enough and when I push myself”, a- she added. “And also … I think therapy is something that I firmly believe in. And I think it helped me understand myself.”
“Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs felt much the same, expressing enthusiasm for a “pro-therapy” conversation.
I am also a big supporter of therapy, ”said Jacobs. “Mainly because of the pandemic, I got to see my therapist regularly and left – well, not that we’re out of the pandemic, but I’m now on that side of the pandemic, I feel like to have emotional stretch marks all over my body because of how much I have grown and how deeply I have been able to listen to myself.
The actress also made sure to thank the people she surrounds herself with for their help in this regard.
“Also in touch with my family, connecting with my community and making sure I stay grounded in that. I also have different people and things that I can turn to spiritually, just to make sure that I’m taking care of not only my sanity, but my mind and all of that, ”she said.
For “Cobra Kai” star Peyton List, there is a physical component when it comes to taking care of your mental health.
“Training has become the way to clear my mind,” List noted. “Just stretch out and listen to your body, find a moment of calm too. There is also a structure in there. The simple fact of having a structure in an industry where there really isn’t much… I think it’s so important to find time for yourself.
Jordan Alexander, who stars in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” noted that her well-being is “something I constantly think about,” and that she makes a point of checking with her own instinct.
“Whether it’s doing different jobs or wanting to do some type of social engagement, I really try to take a second and listen to myself and see if I have any reservations about doing something,” said explained Alexander. “And if I do, I investigate it. And if I don’t have to do something, then I just don’t do it. I believe that I am my top priority and I am the person watching over me. .
Alexander added that sometimes getting away from his phone was also a big help, which the “On My Block” actress Sierra Capri wholeheartedly agreed with.
“I have to let it go and just be more present and be in the moment. It’s a waste of energy and it’s something that you’re going to figure out and tell yourself you’re going to be on your phone for 10 minutes, and that turns into five hours, ”Capri said. “And you say to yourself, ‘Where has the time gone? I wasted so much time. So, I agree… with everything everyone else has said. Literally, these are the points I was going to say.
To learn more about the discussion, you can watch the full panel. here.
The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and tech. The event aims to inspire and empower women in the landscape of their professional careers and their personal lives. This year, PWS is offering three days of education, mentoring, workshops and networking around the world to promote this year’s theme, Represent.
