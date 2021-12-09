Jussie Smollett trial jury begins deliberations





The jury tasked with deciding whether Jussie Smollett falsely told police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault began its deliberations on Wednesday and began to grapple with the two different accounts of what happened on a frosty night in Chicago in 2019. Prosecutors accused Mr Smollett of orchestrating the attack himself by asking two brothers, Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, to punch him just hard enough to bruise him, to pour bleach on him. his clothes and put a rope around his neck like a noose while crying racism. and homophobic slurs. But the defense, which relied on more than seven hours of testimony from Mr Smollett himself, argued that he was the victim of a real attack, carried out by the brothers, who then lied to investigators to avoid being prosecuted themselves. After six days of testimony and a full day of oral argument from both sides, the 12-person jury began to consider the disorderly conduct charges on Wednesday afternoon. But Judge James B. Linn agreed to suspend proceedings just after 5 p.m. because one of the jurors had reported to the court that he had previously agreed to attend a concert in which his child was participating.

Earlier in the trial, the special prosecutor in the case, Daniel K. Webb, told the jury that Mr. Smollett had organized the attack because he was upset that the producers behind the television show in which he had played, Empire, had a silent response to a death threat the actor received in the mail. Mr Webb argued on Wednesday that Mr Smolletts’ own account of what had happened made no sense. If the attack had not been planned, he said, the Osundairo brothers would not have known when and where Mr Smollett would pass in the early hours of the morning when he was assaulted while carrying home a Subway’s tuna sandwich. Mr Smollett, he pointed out, initially reported that one of his attackers was white even though Abimbola Osundairo, whom he knows well, is black and is someone whose voice he has heard repeatedly. . Likewise, he cited Mr Smolletts’ refusal to hand over his phone and other potential evidence to police as indications that the actor was seeking to obstruct the investigation. Mr Smollett did not want the crime to be solved, Mr Webb said in his conclusion. He wanted to report it as a hate crime; he wanted media exposure; but he did not want the brothers to be apprehended. Mr Webb also said that there was evidence that Mr Smollett tampered with the rope on his neck to make it appear tighter than when Olabinjo Osundairo put it on Mr Smolletts’ head. The prosecutor showed the jury an image of surveillance footage taken shortly after the attack and compared it to an image of Mr. Smollett when police arrived, with the rope appearing tighter in the second image.

On Monday, Mr. Smollett denied having tampered with the rope. He testified that when he returned to his apartment after the attack, he removed the rope, but his creative director, Frank Gatson, told him to put it back so that the police could see what had happened. I was trying not to spoil the evidence, Mr Smollett said.

In defense argument, Mr Smolletts lead attorney Nenye Uche said prosecutors had not established a clear motive and that in fact his client had every reason not to fake a attack. His lack of motivation is pretty obvious: media attention, he doesn’t like it, Mr Uche said. Plus, he said, Mr. Smollett had a music video filmed and couldn’t afford to bruise his face. Understanding the Jussie Smollett trial Map 1 of 5 Others involved. Two brothers, Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, told police that Smollett, who is black and gay, paid them $ 3,500 to orchestrate the attack, instructing them to shout racist and homophobic epithets at him and pass him a noose. The proof. A text message between Smollett and Abimsola Osundairo sent four days before the attack has become a key piece of evidence. In it, Smollett discussed the need for help and a low-level meeting. Security camera footage shows Mr. Smollett’s black Mercedes stopping in an alleyway behind one of the brothers’ homes that afternoon. Abandoned charges. A month after the attack, the Cook County Prosecutor’s Office dropped all charges against Mr Smollett. The office had agreed to a plan whereby Mr. Smollett would do community service and waive the $ 10,000 bail paid for his release, in exchange for the office being dropped from charges, without an admission of guilt. Challenging the main points of the prosecution, Mr Uche said the Osundairo brothers actually hung out at the site of the attack for some time before Mr Smollett passed. He said a witness saw a white man near the attack, suggesting the brothers may have had a white accomplice, which would explain Mr Smolletts’ identification. And he argued there were good reasons Mr Smollett had been reluctant to hand over some of the evidence investigators sought. The defense, for example, said Mr Smollett did not want to hand his cell phone to investigators because he did not believe the information would remain private there. Mr. Smollett’s team argued that the brothers attacked Mr. Smollett to convince him that he needed personal security and that he needed to hire them.

The defense also sought to defuse a prosecution argument that a videotape showed Mr Smollett and the brothers driving in his neighborhood two days before the attack, in what the brothers described as a running race. Mr. Smollett had testified that he and Abimbola Osundairo simply smoked marijuana while Mr. Smollett drove the brothers aimlessly around Chicago. Hes a pothead, I’m sorry! Mr Uche said. The pressures of being an artist. If convicted of disorderly conduct in connection with a false police report, Mr. Smollett faces a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/08/arts/television/jussie-smollett-jury-deliberations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos