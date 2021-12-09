Entertainment
Jenna Dewan Presents Leggy Show at Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment 2021 Event
Jenna Dewan joined a slew of prominent female industry figures at the Hollywood Reporter’s 2021 Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday afternoon.
On the red carpet, the 41-year-old dancer / actress demonstrated her legs in a chic cream mini dress with a bold thigh-high slit.
The event, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, celebrated THR’s Power 100 list of women dominating the entertainment business.
Jenna’s jaw-dropping gown featured an asymmetric fake neckline and bust lined with black lace.
Adding height to her 5ft 2in frame, the Step Up star tucked her feet into a pair of strappy black heels.
She kept accessories to a minimum by threading a few chunky silver rings on her manicured fingers.
Dewan’s flowing brown hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.
The mom-of-two showcased her naturally beautiful features by going for a glossy nude lip and sculpted eyebrow,
Jenna beamed for the shutters as she posed for the stage and rehearsal THR photoshoot before heading inside to mingle with her Hollywood peers.
The Witches Of East End actress provided her POV of the annual star-studded event on her Instagram Story.
Moments before she arrived, Jenna took a selfie that showed her sitting uncomfortably in the back of an SUV in an attempt to preserve her dress.
“Don’t wrinkle the dress,” she captioned, before giving a quick look at her outfit in a selfie video.
She also gave her 7 million followers a better look at her youthful and stunning makeup – which she attributed to makeup artist Jenna Kristina.
Once inside, Jenna sat down at her designated table and watched in awe as Sherry Lansing Leadership Award recipient Jennifer Aniston take the stage to accept the honor.
The Lansing Leadership Award, which has received past winners such as Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and singer Barbra Streisand, is used to recognize “entertainment and media pioneers and philanthropists.”
The award was presented to the 52-year-old actress by her Morning Show co-star Steve Carell, who was one of the few men present at the event.
Friends and costars shared a hug before Jennifer gave her gracious acceptance speech.
Another notable winner was Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair, who won this year’s Fairness in Entertainment award.
Michelle Pfeiffer accompanied the 49-year-old actress on stage and kindly presented her with this honor, which is bestowed on women who “amplify the voices of under-represented communities”.
He was inspired by Selma’s passion for raising awareness about multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the disease.
The opening ceremony speech was given by SNL alumnus Molly Shannon, and celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Tessa Thompson and Maggie Gyllenhaal were seated in the audience.
