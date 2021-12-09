“Nashville Six” a reflection on the Christmas bombing





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) Progress is hard to measure on Second Avenue. Buildings that have taken a direct hit are still frozen in time. The last Christmas wreath has returned in season. “Well, we have a lot of work to do,” said Ron Gobbell, Second Avenue Recovery project manager. Read more: Six officers. Six heroes. Hear their stories Yet further in the block, a few buildings are only minutes away from the reopening of business. “Having places like this is going to be huge,” Gobbell said. But it’s not just this street that has undergone enormous changes. The same goes for the six Metro police officers who risked their lives to protect him. “I’m just grateful to be here,” said Officer Tyler Luellen. “I’m at Madison Precinct now,” said Agent Amanda Topping. “Recently I was promoted to Field Training Officer,” said Luellen. Amanda Topping, Breanna Hosey, James Wells, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos and an absent Timothy Miller make up the Nashville Six. They admit that they are still getting used to their newfound fame. “They are joking and telling us about it,” Officer Sipos said. But it is a well-deserved recognition, for having run the danger on the morning of the bombardment. “Even thinking about it, this is the response I get,” Hosey said, as she choked back tears. “I still can’t really go there. I haven’t gotten that closure yet, but I hope when this is all over it won’t be that hard for me.” James Wells says it’s become a constant reminder that conditions can change in an instant. “You never know when it will be your day to face something like this,” he said. Topping said his solace lies in the promise of what’s to come for Second Avenue. “Seeing what was coming up for the future is really exciting because I live here, I have family here,” she said. How long this progress will take, no one can say for sure. But for those who like this block, like Toppings, it’s time well spent. “Coming from where we were last year and what happened, but doing something positive with it is really great,” Toppings said. Read more: Second Avenue salvage project includes plans for the historic facade, alfresco dining, and restored tree canopy

