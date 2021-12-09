Port Townsend harpist releases album





PORT TOWNSEND – Thanks to a grant from an anonymous patron, Port Townsend-based harpist David Michael recently released his 26th album, “Skyburst” – and he’s offering high-quality streams on a pay-as-you-go basis through his new website, www.davidmichaelharp.com. The recording is a suite of original music for Celtic harp and instruments from around the world, featuring Grammy-winning oboist Nancy Rumbel, tabla expert Benjy Wertheimer, cellist Jami Sieber, guitarist Michael Mandrell and local violist Gwen Franz. “I also reproduced hard copies for people like me who are old enough to still own CD players,” Michael, 70, joked. Listeners can purchase CDs on its website or at the Chimacum Arts & Crafts fair this Saturday. Michael will be giving a rare public performance at the event, which will bring together around 100 vendors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road. The “Skyburst” album was crafted throughout the dark months of the pandemic, he said. Making this music gave him a cathartic release – and on this new recording, Michael plays the harp of his dreams: a 38-string instrument made of bubinga wood. “’Skyburst’ has fortunately become a synthesis of great joy, deep dreams and great gratitude,” he said. Longtime residents of this area and visitors to this area remember Michael as the harpist of the Washington State Ferry that runs from Port Townsend to Whidbey Island. He played on board from 1990 to 2007, when the ferry system told him he would have to take his harp out of the boat and wind it up on each of the daily departures. Washington State Ferries officials said they received two complaints from passengers saying they had to comply with security measures – remove personal effects on arrival – while Michael did not. His practice was to leave the 30-pound instrument on the boat while he scanned his ferry pass. Having to transport him to the terminal and come back made it impossible to continue the game, he said. In the years that followed, Michael continued to give concerts on land, to record his music and to write; his book, “Busker – Tales of a Renegade Harpist” is available on his website. He also noted that he worked alongside his wife Dari Lewis, a massage therapist who built a massage school in Mountlake Terrace. The pandemic brought it to a halt. “The good news is that Dari has resumed his private practice at our home massage studio in Port Townsend,” said Michael. At Castle Hill Massage, he added, Michael supports his wife by doing all the laundry. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



