Prabhas loses his Mojo with Bollywood audiences?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam musical promotions are going on at a brisk pace. We’ve seen two singles released in Hindi so far and they’ve gotten a good reception. But then the two singles opened a new discussion.

The singles appear to be in the Bollywood style targeting the Multiplex audience out there. But then, this is precisely the reason why Prabhas became popular in the North. The public there are hungry for Masala stuff in the South and that’s what Prabhas gave them.

But then, Prabhas left that behind and turned Bollywood style. For this, there are already a certain number of players in the North. We’ll have to see how this strategy plays out for Prabhas when the film releases on January 14.

Radhe Shyam directed by Jil Fame Radhakrishna has Pooja Hegde as the lead female role. It will have a pan-Indian version in several languages. In Telugu he will lock the horns with RRR, Bheemla Nayak and maybe Bangarraju.

