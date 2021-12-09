West Hollywood, a weed destination? Jay Z seems to approve

During the Prohibition era, West Hollywood was home to underground bars and gambling bars.

During the rock revolution of the 1960s, nightclubs on the Sunset Strip played host to revolutionary groups such as The Doors and Led Zeppelin.

And when the AIDS epidemic hit in the 1980s, the city opened some of the first medical marijuana dispensaries.

Now West Hollywood is aiming for a new distinction, as a sort of Old West Amsterdam, merging California’s recreational weed culture with the city’s fun and creative vibe.

Home to six dispensaries, the small town plans to approve up to 40 cannabis permits over the next year, as part of a campaign by a group of cannabis operators to promote the city as a global destination. for cannabis tourism under the nickname Emerald Village. .

A company run by rapper Jay-Z has bought Calma, a West Hollywood cannabis store. The city is hoping Calma and other cannabis companies attract cannabis and Jay-Z fans. (Greg Allen / Invision / AP)

The effort is backed by the star power of a handful of top investors, including rapper Jay-Z, actors Patricia Arquette and Woody Harrelson, and comedian Bill Maher.

People who otherwise wouldn’t come to West Hollywood will come for the celebrity factor, said Scott Schmidt, executive director of the business group behind the project.

Part of the distinction will come from the city’s highly concentrated ambition: with just 35,000 residents in less than three square kilometers, West Hollywood is expected to have one of the highest numbers of cannabis businesses per capita in the world, has Schmidt said.

Today, the city has one cannabis retailer for every 5,959 residents, according to a Times calculation based on city data. By comparison, Los Angeles has one cannabis retailer for every 18,528 people.

The Parent Co., a cannabis company backed by Jay-Z, recently purchased Calma, a West Hollywood dispensary. Arquette is an investor in a soon-to-be-opened cannabis salon, and Harrelson and Maher are supporting a dispensary and salon under construction, city officials said.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones embarking on the pot mecca campaign.

Applicants have lined up for these licenses, said John Leonard, community and legislative affairs manager for West Hollywood. The city received more than 300 applications for eight retail dispensary operating licenses in 2018, he said.

There has been almost no opposition from locals, West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said in an interview.

We’ve always been a little nervous, and I think that matches our personality, she said.

Eric Avila, historian of urban culture at UCLA, said that the permissiveness, experimentation and some would say the progressiveness of the city are characteristics that make West Hollywood the new Amsterdam of the United States in terms of cannabis. .

City and business leaders hope the brand refresh will draw spending tourists and high-end locals to planned businesses, where visitors can smoke, eat, or soak up the weed of their choice in a variety of locations. environments.

MedMen Enterprises, a publicly traded company headquartered in Culver City, hopes to add a lounge to its West Hollywood store, which was one of the city’s first outlets, said Chief Revenue Officer Tracy. McCourt.

Barely a mile down Santa Monica Boulevard, in a three-story building between a bank and a sandwich shop, the Artist Tree looks more like an art gallery than a pot store from its entrance. Dramatic lighting illuminates the art that is displayed on the walls and suspended from the ceiling, a gallery curated to be best enjoyed under the influence of cannabis.

The store, among the first to open as an Emerald Village destination, is also a dispensary: ​​among art, display cases and cabinets offer 850 cannabis-related products, including balms, edibles, pipes, tinctures and cannabis plants.

The Artist Tree is opening an open-air patio lounge, with a menu of food and cannabis, said co-founder Lauren Fontein. The company already has a VIP lounge where customers can learn about the latest cannabis brands in a private setting.

If people know, they will come and benefit us all, Fontein said of the aspirations of the city’s cannabis capital.

West Hollywood was one of the first cities in the state to approve licenses for retail cannabis outlets after California voters in 2016 approved Proposition 64, allowing the sale and use of cannabis to for recreational purposes.

The proposed new additions will be high-end businesses suited to the city’s many trendy restaurants and boutiques, said Genevieve Morrill, president of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

We’re bringing in some really high-end and wonderful concepts, she said, adding that the lounge offered by Arquettes will host gatherings for the LGBTQ community, among other events.

The timing seems right: Cannabis sales in California have been on the rise since the pandemic shutdowns began last year, and the state has declared dispensary staff as essential workers. The state collected $ 817 million in taxes from cannabis companies in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 55% more than the previous year’s total.

The number of licensed distributors, producers and retailers in the state has more than doubled in the past two years, from 5,715 in fall 2019 to 12,169 today, according to the State Department of Control. cannabis.

Cannabis companies now generate around $ 2.2 million in taxes per year for West Hollywood. City officials expect to raise up to $ 6 million once all 40 licensed businesses open.

Visitors peruse cannabis products and art at a dispensary-gallery in West Hollywood. The city plans to roll out new locations for weed experiments. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It should also be noted that the city has not experienced a significant drop in tax revenue from [cannabis] businesses as new ones have opened, indicating there is capacity in the market for continued growth, according to a city report published in april.

Federal law still considers cannabis an illegal substance, which means most banks avoid working with marijuana companies for fear of clashing with the federal government. Yet, many cannabis companies are now able to use new financial processes such as teller machines, also known as cashless ATMs, and automated clearing houses to allow customers to pay with cards. credit and debit.

We’re miles ahead of what we were a few years ago, said Elizabeth Ashford, spokesperson for Eaze, the state’s largest cannabis delivery company.

State cannabis laws prohibit advertising on billboards and anywhere near schools, among other restrictions, making any advertising blitz a challenge. So far, cannabis operators in West Hollywood have tried to promote Emerald Village through social media influencers, a Instagram account and at large gatherings such as the Palm Springs Pride Festival.

Mara Stusser, chief executive of Calma, the wholly female-run dispensary the Jay-Z company bought, said opening more dispensaries in West Hollywood would help break down the stigma still attached to cannabis for some.

Tourist buses laden with wide-eyed tourists already stop regularly at the store. When they arrive, they’re overwhelmed by the amount of product we have, Stusser said.