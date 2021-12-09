Entertainment
Here are the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards for the Carolinas
Today we are delighted to announce the winners of Eaters’ prices 2021, celebrating some of the new restaurants that have had a major impact on the Carolinian food scene over the past two years. (Eater hasn’t announced pricing in 2020 given the circumstances, so restaurants that opened both in 2020 and most of 2021 were considered for this year’s awards. Openings in the past two months 2021 will be eligible next year.)
Choosing these winners is never easy, especially when it comes to covering establishments crossing North Carolina and South Carolina under enduring circumstances brought on by the global health crisis.
The 2021 winners summarize the restaurants that have had the most influence in helping to shape the distinctive culinary culture of the Carolinas. We have divided the prices into categories of Carolinas Restaurant of the Year, Charlotte Restaurant of the Year, Charleston Restaurant of the Year, Mountain restaurant of the year, Beach Restaurant of the Year, and BBQ Restaurant of the Year.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Carolinas Restaurant of the Year
Fonda Lupita
Sanford, North Carolina
Since opening in March 2020 in Sanford, North Carolina, Fonda Lupita has quickly grown into one of the most Talk about restaurants in the state. Owner Biridiana Frausto assembled a team of family and friends (all women) to recreate her mother Lupita’s cherished recipes, delivering the kind of home cooking common on carts around the corner and in kitchens across. Mexico, but harder to find here in the United States.
Savory stews of pork, chicken, beef and more are made into tacos, gorditas, and tortas quesabirria. The weekend’s offering of menudo, a stew of beef, tripe and hominy, often has customers lining up outside the door before the restaurant opens. Frausto intends to move the restaurant to a larger space in 2022, but will remain in Sanford, the community where Frausto and his siblings grew up and where Fonda Lupita helped bring the vast Mexican-American heritage and stage. restaurants on the menu. Matt Lardie
Charlotte Restaurant of the Year
Lea and Louise
This restaurant, inspired by the culinary traditions of the Mississippi valleys, is committed to comfort and community at Charlottes Camp North End. Owners Greg and Subrina Collier hire locals, cook up an all-you-can-eat dish each night, and wow their guests with crispy chicken skins and ranch dressing, dirty oatmeal and slow roasted cabbage with smoked sausage in a neck. pork bisque.
No matter who walks through the door at Leah & Louise, they should feel welcome in the dining room. My goal in creating Leah & Louise was to create a space for everyone, Subrina told Eater last year. nominated restaurants and have the same experience with people like them. Erin perkins
Charleston Restaurant of the Year
Bar george
When the news of the James Island Bar George restaurant landed in the media, did the concept sound a little offbeat oysters and chili dogs? Sure. But when the restaurant opened for take-out and alfresco dining in May 2020, the addition of a Peruvian roast chicken was the comfort food many craved, along with some creative hot dog combinations. from co-owner Alex Lira. Chef Mason Morton has since joined the team, producing delicious new menu items to keep diners guessing.
Once the dining room was opened, guests could admire the funky interiors full of wood paneling, neon signs, pinball machines, and a yellow velvet sofa like a chic 1970s bachelor pad, but with a better bar. The cocktail list ranges from a dirty yuzu martini to a shot of banana Jameson with a Miller High Life pony, it’s just a fun time at Bar George. And after two decidedly terrible last years, isn’t that what we all need? Erin perkins
Mountain restaurant of the year
Ilda
Sylva, North Carolina
Stuck on the edge of downtown Sylva in mountainous Jackson County, western North Carolina, the Italian-Appalachian food mashup and top-notch cocktail program made it one of the some of the state’s most exciting new restaurants and a driving force to transform this small town into a must-see culinary destination. Crystal Pace, originally from Sylva, returned to her hometown of New York, bringing her husband (and Ilda’s chef) Santiago Guzzetti with her and convinced her friend Antoine Maurice Hodge to also leave town to run the bar.
The menu infuses South Italian-style cuisine with ingredients and inspirations from the surrounding Appalachian Mountains, such as frito gnocchi with country ham and red-eyed sauce, and spaghetti alla puttanesca with candied catfish. A staple on the menu is the Karens Meatballs, an ode to Paces’ mother-in-law, Karen Martar, owner of the beloved Meatballs restaurant which previously occupied the space from 1983 to 2000.
Hodges cocktails, like the Smoky Mountain Martini (North Carolina vodka, smoked olive juice, and smoked olives) are a draw in themselves, and the list of expertly selected Italian wines helps complete the experience. Matt Lardie
Beach Restaurant of the Year
Seabird
Wilmington, North Carolina
After a year away from the kitchen during the pandemic, Wilmington chef Dean Neff and his wife Lydia Clopton returned to the restaurant scene with a bang, opening Seabird smack dab in the middle of downtown earlier this year for criticism glowing. As you might expect, Neff’s expert seafood preparations shine, with dishes like swordfish cutlets, smoked catfish, and oyster pie, and an oriental cioppino filled with clams, shrimp. , grouper, scallops, andouille, and served with plenty of bread to sip on.
Other highlights include Fresno Pepper-Sorghum Pork Ribs and a Goddess Wedge Green Salad with local fried shrimp instead of croutons. There is an extensive menu of raw sea bass including Seabirdies, oysters grown especially for Neff by Matthew Schwab at Hold Fast Oyster Co.
Seabird also operates a coffee bar in the morning with pastries and breakfast items, and has just started serving lunch as well. The seafood-friendly wine list has a myriad of options both by the glass and by the bottle, and the bar mixes cocktails like the Hummingbird (End of Days Distillery white rum, simple muscadine and lemon syrup) and the Seabird martini, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin or Gray Goose vodka, plankton brine and olives. Matt Lardie
BBQ Restaurant of the Year
Jon Gs Barbecue
Peachland, North Carolina
In Peachland, North Carolina, with a population of 400, some of the best Texas-style barbecues exist at Jon Gs Barbecue, just off Highway 74. Garren Jon G and Kelly Kirkman gained immediate popularity by throwing smoked meats via a food truck into nearby towns and opened the doors to an official brick and mortar space in June 2020 open only on Saturdays.
Each week the place processes around 600-700 pounds of meat and half of that tally is Jon G’s juicy, perfectly smoked brisket that people travel from near and far. Lined up on a typical Saturday, right at the opening, you watch over 100 people on that first rush, says Jon G.
Guests are known to bring a chair and cold beers to join in the wait, starting at 9 a.m. once it’s gone Let’s go. After tasting the homemade brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and sausage (there’s a Cheerwine connection that’s divine) you’ll understand. And of course, sides, like oatmeal with cowboy candy (jalapeos), Mexican corn salad, and macaroni and cheese, make great side dishes. The food truck makes its appearance in Charlotte several times a month; follow his comings and goings via Instagram. Jenn Rice
