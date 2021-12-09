Kangana Ranaut shares social media post praising Katrina and Vicky





The marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs is talking about him at the moment. With ongoing festivities and exciting secret guest lists from both paps and fans, the couple have officially taken control of the media. People have a lot to say about the couple, and it looks like Kangana Ranaut is one of them! Just a day before the VikKat wedding, the Queen The actor shared a post on social media explaining how nice it is to see successful women breaking sexist norms. Without naming anyone, Kanganas Instagram Story commented that it was rare for women to marry someone younger than them in the past, but now young people are redefining the gender stereotype. You can see his post here:

Image Credit: Instagram / kanganaranaut Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a five-year age difference between them. Katrina, however, is not the only (or the first) great lady of Bollywood to have married a man younger than her! Other couples who went against the norm Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2019, and the two have a 10-year age gap between them. The couple just celebrated their three years! Priyanka also blasted Nick online, much to everyone’s joy, and age was just one of the jokes they laughed at. Image Credit: Instagram / priyankachopra Another very popular Bollywood couple where the woman is older are Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya was 34 when she married Abhishek, who was 31 in 2007. The couple have been married for 13 years now, and they also have a gorgeous daughter! Image Credit: Instagram / aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Neha Dhupia is also two years older than Angad Bedi, and she’s fierce when it comes to stopping trolls who don’t care about the age difference. The couple have two children together and are delightfully open about topics related to marriage, pregnancy and their relationship. Image Credit: Instagram / nehadhupia Social pressure and gender stereotypes Kangana Ranaut may make controversial comments, but her recent observation is correct. There are still a lot of restrictions placed on women, and there is a lot of ageism happening not only in Bollywood, but in life as well. As Kangana said, we often see a lot of famous men in the media with younger wives or girlfriends. But as soon as a woman falls in love with a man younger than her, negativity starts pouring in. Image Credit: Instagram / priyankachopra There are a lot of people who leave negative comments on photos of celebrities who break gender stereotypes, without realizing how hypocritical they seem. As for the big fat wedding, with only one day before the Vicky-Katrina union, people are pretty bloated. Family and friends have already arrived at the wedding venue and the festivities are in full swing. Hopefully we can see some great photos of the happy couple soon! Social and lead image credit: Instagram / kanganaranaut,Instagram / vicky.katrina.updates, social networks: Dharma Pictures, Instagram / alviraagnihohtri

