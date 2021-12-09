Hawkeye Episode 4 Ending spoiled by surprise MCU actor





Hawkeye Episode 4 featured the arrival of a major character from the MCU, and the performer involved in the scene couldn’t help but post about it.

Warning: this article contains spoilers forHawk Eye episode 4. The surprising end ofHawk Eyeepisode 4 is spoiled on social media by the actress who appears in the scene. With the arrival of episode 4,Hawk Eye has officially arrived at its final episodes, but the action is only heating up. In previous weeks, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) have become reluctant partners (on Clint’s side at least) as they battle enemies in tracksuits and a vengeful assassin. All the while, Clint tries to get back to his family to celebrate Christmas, though his outlook worsens with each new episode. VIDEO OF THE DAY Hawk Eye Episode 4 seemed to mark a turning point in Clint and Kate’s relationship as they grew closer while reflecting on the theories of the murder of Armand Duquesne (Simon Callow). However, a surprise arrival at the end of the deposit ended the goodwill. For months viewers have known thatHawk Eye would star a Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) seeking revenge, and she finally made her screen debut this week. Clint quickly assumes that someone has hired a Black Widow assassin to take him down, which puts Kate in even more danger than before. Related: Hawkeye Subtly Gave Black Widow Her Perfect Back End Cut

Fans who haven’t had a chance to seeHawk Eye Episode 4 should have been careful checking social media this morning, especially since news of Yelena’s arrival spread very quickly. Contributing to this was Pugh herself, who posted photos of her first scene on Wednesday afternoon. “She is hereshe wrote, a very satisfying caption for those eagerly awaiting her arrival. You can see her post below – provided you’ve seen the episode before. Click here to view the original post. Yelena’s Episode 4 debut has already been heavily teased in aHawk Eye trailer last week, so there are some who maybe weren’t too surprised by his unmasking. Still, many Marvel fans are doing their best to get into things blindly and could have been caught off guard by Pugh’s post. Additionally, Wednesday’s Twitter trends also contained the Yelena spoiler as fans shared their excitement for her debut. Much like the role of Evan Peters inWandaVision and Jonathan Majors onLoki, it doesn’t take long for these Disney + spoilers to emerge once viewers get their hands on the episodes; it’s just thatHawk Eye get a moment like this.

As far as Clint knows, Yelena is just an anonymous black widow sent by, potentially, the tracksuit mafia to take her down. Viewers know a lot more, or at least they know if they’ve seen this summerBlack Widow. Yelena blames Clint for the death of her sister Natasha, and she wants blood. Clint is also traumatized by the loss of Nat, so it will be very interesting to see how the two interact once their personal connection is revealed.Hawk Eye Episode 4 only showed a fragment of Yelena’s role, and hopefully next week features some more. More: Why Yelena Wants To Kill Hawkeye Hawk Eyereleases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +.

