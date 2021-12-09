The Hollywood Reporter hosted an annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast in honor of Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, and other industry pioneers

ANGELS, December 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood journalist (THR) hosted its annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast today, in honor of Jennifer aniston with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award and Selma blair with the Equity in Entertainment award. The event coincided with the publication of Hollywood journalistof the annual Power 100 Women in Entertainment list, and celebrated the accomplishments of entertainment leaders and change makers in Hollywood. The event, presented by Lifetime, took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Angels.

Steve carell introduced Aniston on Sherry lansing Award, and gave a heartfelt, funny, joking speech, “She is more talented, kinder and more generous than any of us here today. She cares deeply about others. She sets an example. . And she makes the difference. ” Aniston received this award because of his immeasurable contribution to the entertainment industry and his philanthropic work with organizations such as St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Stand Up to Cancer, and Feeding America. She joins a legendary group of previous winners, including Oprah winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Reese witherspoon, Viola davis, Barbra Streisand, Jodie foster and Barbara walters.

In her acceptance speech, Aniston said, “I got into this business mainly because I wanted to make people laugh, but somewhere along the way my motivation to be an actor, performer, producer and storyteller fell apart. deepened because I deepened as a person, and the idea of ​​making some kind of contribution sparked in me. I realized that what we do as storytellers can be emotional healing for people. I think stories also help us shed light on cultural illnesses, like sexual harassment and racial discrimination and gender bias in the workplace. Stories can also make us laugh after doing all that heavy work, so I’m glad I can be some kind of vitamin for people every now and then. “

Golden Globe-winning actress Michelle pfeiffer present Selma blair with the Equity in Entertainment Award, which recognizes those who are committed to including under-represented communities, including people with disabilities, in the entertainment industry. Blair’s transparency through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and her commitment to increasing opportunities for people with disabilities onscreen have made her a change agent for the betterment of the industry. Pfeiffer delivered a touching speech, declaring “[Selma] is completely transparent with challenges and grief [of multiple sclerosis] and talks about his struggle and his successes like a poet. She brings a depth of compassion that inspires us all and is an indispensable example of how social media can and should be used. As a tool for connection, inspiration and healing. Previous laureates include change makers and visionaries such as Ronan Farrow, Ryan murphy, Nina Jacobson and Amy pascal.

Blair’s inspirational speech moved the audience to tears. She said, “My story is just one story among many. Disability is not a distant monolith. It is an insoluble part of our common humanity. Everyone in this room knows the power of entertainment to create a sense of community. And it is our responsibility, those of us in this room, to do so. By creating more inclusive content, by telling stories that represent and include us all more authentically, by being allies in our workspace by raising the bar for accessibility standards, by living and working in the intersectionality of our collective human experience, we become worthy of the enormous access and influence we have. “

Jennifer garner led a scholarship presentation as part of THRMentorship program for women in entertainment, with the support of Halle Bailey, Tessa thompson and Kelsea Ballerini. Garner presented a full scholarship to Loyola Marymount University underwritten by Sony Pictures Entertainment to student Ailani Anglin. As a special surprise, Bailey presented new Apple MacBook Air laptops to each mentee generously provided by the Edie Wasserman Women in Hollywood Fund. Through the Wasserman Foundation, Casey wasserman created the Fund to support tenacious and promising young business and creative women in their studies and careers. “Ted lasso” stars, Hannah waddingham and Toheeb Jimoh also joined Bailey to help distribute the laptops.

Tessa thompson awarded a scholarship to Chapman University underwritten by the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation for Kennedy High School student, Ashly galvan perez. Inspired by the program, Thompson dared audiences, noting, “I want to challenge every studio, network and agency in this room to step up and support these girls. Because someday these girls will be on. Hollywood journalist List Power 100 Women in Entertainment for the work they do for you. “

Kelsea Ballerini opened her presentations with a bold pun, saying “You know, I can’t think of anything better than a morning sipping a strong cup of coffee in a room full of even stronger women.” She awarded a scholarship to Chapman University subscribed by Spotify to a student of El Segundo high school Taya good-smith, highlighting his own experiences in the music industry and the importance of mentoring along the way.

In total, women presented nearly $ 1 million in stock exchanges. The program, which is a joint venture between THR and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, brings together the best and brightest high school girls from underserved communities across the Angels with women executives, lawyers and high-level agents. Over 200 girls and 200 mentors have participated in the program, with mentees attending universities, including Harvard, UC Berkeley and UCLA, supported by 10 million dollars in purses raised by THR.

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The New York Times Magazine and creator of Project 1619, Nikole hannah jones gave a keynote address, which echoed the importance of safety and fairness for women in the entertainment industry and beyond, as well as democracy.

“Saturday Night Live” alum and “The White Lotus” star Molly shannon kicked off the program with a humorous opening that made the attendees burst into laughter. “Ladies, it’s time to admit that men also have a point of view worth hearing. They can play the same roles as women. For example, Matt LeBlanc, here you can wear a bikini and wash a car, can’t you, matt? Steve carell can hold a card with a number between rounds in a boxing match. “

Guests present included Alana Chaim, Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra shipp, Amanda Anka, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Amber Riley, Camila Alves McConaughey, Candice Patton, Chris nee, Connie britton, Courtney A. Kemp, Dominique fishback, Elaine welteroth, Eva Marcille, Fortune Feimster, Gloria Calderon I had to, Halle Bailey, Hannah waddingham, Jane levy, Jenna’s tip, Jennifer aniston, Jennifer garner, Jennifer morrison, Jillian Mercado, Kathy hilton, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin hahn, Laura Harrier, Laura Marano, Loni love, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Maggie Q, Maria bakalova, Maria sharapova, Marlee matlin, Monique Coleman, Michelle pfeiffer, Molly shannon, Nicole sperling, Nikole hannah jones, Rachel Brosnahan, Rébecca Room, Ron Frierson, Ruth negga, Sarah shahi, Selma blair, Sherry lansing, Simone ashley, Steve carell, Susan kelechi watson, Terry crews, Tessa thompson, Tia Mowry and Toheeb Jimoh.

