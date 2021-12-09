Paul McCartney on the life and death of John Lennon, 41 years after his deathExBulletin

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Paul McCartney about the life and death of The Beatles’ John Lennon, who was killed 41 years ago this week.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And now, a reminder of a conversation I had last year with musician and former Beatle Paul McCartney. The occasion was the release of his album, “McCartney III”. He joined me on Zoom just days after the 40th anniversary of the murder of his bandmate, John Lennon. Lennon was killed by a fan on December 8, 1980. McCartney told me how he marked 40 years since the death of his collaborator, training partner and friend.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG OF THE BEATLES, “TWO OF US”)

PAUL MCCARTNEY: I really mark it by just thinking of him …

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “TWO OF US”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Two of us aren’t driving anywhere, spending someone’s hard earned wages.

MCCARTNEY: … And just reviewing memories. Now notice, I do this all the time. And I think as time goes by and John is a distant memory, he becomes more and more special. And a lot of times I just sit there and think, wait a minute, did we go hitchhiking when we were kids? Yeah, we did. We went to Paris. Boy, we had a good laugh over there, you know?

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “TWO OF US”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Two of us sending postcards, writing letters on my wall.

MCCARTNEY: And I remember all these little things that we did together, and that kind of brings it back. You know, if I listen to a song we wrote together …

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “WE CAN WORK IT”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) We can work it out. We can get by. Think about what you say …

MCCARTNEY: … I could imagine us in the room writing it down and looking at each other conspiratorially as we cause trouble.

KELLY: (Laughs).

MCCARTNEY: But yeah, I think of him a lot. I dream of him. It’s like – it’s family.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “WE CAN WORK IT”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Life is very short, and there is no time to fuss and fight, my friend.

MCCARTNEY: You know we had arguments, but then it reminds me of families too, you know? But yeah, he’s – he was a fantastic guy. And I think sometimes, wow, you know, I’ve been sitting down all these years and writing songs with John Lennon …

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: And now, here they are, The Beatles.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “ELLE T’AIME”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah. She loves you Yeah Yeah Yeah.

MCCARTNEY: … And then went on stage and appeared all over the world singing them together, you know …

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “ELLE T’AIME”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Do you think you’ve lost your love? Well, I saw her yesterday. She’s thinking of you.

MCCARTNEY: … Same with George.

KELLY: Yeah.

MCCARTNEY: Yeah.

KELLY: George Harrison.

MCCARTNEY: I was leaving my house this morning, and there’s a tree. George was very fond of his horticulture – you know, a really good gardener. And so he gave me a tree as a gift. It’s a big furry tree, and it’s near my door.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “HERE COMES THE SUN”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Here is the sun, do, do, do, do. Here is the sun, and I say, everything is fine.

MCCARTNEY: So, you know, as I was leaving the house this morning, I get out of the car, close the gate and look at the tree and say hello, George. And here it is …

KELLY: And there he is.

MCCARTNEY: … Growing. And then, you know, it takes me back to when I was hitchhiking with him and everything – you know, they’re still around. And that’s the way to put it.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “HERE COMES THE SUN”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Here is the sun, and I say, everything is fine.

KELLY: I also like the idea of ​​them being family. And like family, with – over the years the things that they’ve done that annoys you and pissed you off, it fades away, and you’re able to remember the good times, the laughs and the knowing smiles. It is adorable.

MCCARTNEY: I think that’s true. And don’t you, does that happen to you?

KELLY: Oh, yeah. Oh yes.

MCCARTNEY: Yeah.

KELLY: There is some truth in the absence that makes the heart more affectionate (laughs). And I love the tree. It’s a good thing – it’s a good thing that she greets you when you walk in.

MCCARTNEY: Like I said, it’s lovely. He gave it to me, so I just planted it. But over the years, every time I look at it, I go, it’s the tree that George gave me.

KELLY: Yeah.

MCCARTNEY: So, you know, George kind of walked into that tree for me. (Laughs) I hope he’s happy with that.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “IN MY LIFE”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) There are places that I remember all my life, although some have changed.

KELLY: Paul McCartney talks about his fellow Beatles – George Harrison, who died in 2001, and John Lennon. This conversation first aired last December, 40 years after Lennon’s murder.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “IN MY LIFE”)

THE BEATLES: (Singing) With lovers and friends that I still remember. Some are dead and some are alive. In my life, I have loved them all.

