Major new study will examine how the rise of Netflix and social media transformed Bollywood

LAST UPDATE: DECEMBER 08

A major new UK study will examine how the rise of social media and streaming platforms like Netflix has impacted the world of Bollywood. Rajinder Dudrah, Professor of Cultural Studies and Creative Industries at Birmingham City University (UK), received a Major research grant valued at 154,414 from the Leverhulme Trust, to launch E-Bollywood, a three-year study that will explore how the rise of new media has changed the landscape of Hindi cinema. The research will assess how the growth of social networking sites like Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, have changed the way Bollywood films are made, marketed and viewed. E-Bollywood aims to create a new method of studying Bollywood that brings together the analysis of how films are made, how new media have enabled them to reach new audiences, how audiences see films and changes in cultural industries. The study will also build on existing work to explore how Bollywood cinema has encapsulated the history of India and South Asia, and continues to portray societal attitudes towards issues. equality such as gender and sexuality. Rajinder Dudrah, Professor of Cultural Studies and Creative Industries at the University of Birmingham, said: The rise of social media and the success of streaming platforms like Netflix have transformed the way audiences consume media and have had an impact across the industry, especially in Bollywood. . To truly understand the impact of new media, we need to look at a range of components, from the audience impact to the historical context of Hindi cinema, changes in cultural industries and even the impact of the pandemic on viewing habits. viewing. E-Bollywood will fill this gap by exploring some of the major issues impacting the industry and its audiences. I am delighted to have received this scholarship and still cannot believe it due to the competition and the fact that few of them are awarded nationally each year.

Professor Rajinder Dudrah The results of the research will be published in a book to be written by Professor Dudrah, titled E-Bollywood: Popular Hindi Cinema in the Age of New Media. The Leverhulme trust has been offering grants and scholarships for research and education since 1925. The Funding Announcement is part of the Trust’s latest announcement on Successfully Funded Projects. Professor Dudrah’s application was one of 195 applications received by the Leverhulme Trust this year from distinguished and established researchers in the humanities and social sciences keen to carry out important original research. The Major Research Fellowships are particularly intended for those who are or have been prevented by routine tasks from completing an original research program. The award offers alternative salary costs for the duration of the fellowship. Professor Alison Honor, Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Design and Media, University of Birmingham, said: There have been 195 nominations this year and as a result Rajinder is one the few successful candidates representing exceptionally distinguished researchers. I am sure he will take this opportunity to make a substantial contribution to his field of research.

