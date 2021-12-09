IFC FILMS ACQUIRES JUSTIN KURZELS WINNER NITRAM WITH BEST ACTOR WINNER CANNES CALEB LANDRY JONES – AMC Networks Inc.





NEW YORK, NY (December 8, 2021) – IFC Films today announced the acquisition of Justin Kurzels’ award-winning film NITRAM (TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG, SNOWTOWN MURDERS, MACBETH) which was screened in competition at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival and received critical acclaim exceptional. The film is a portrayal of the actual Australian mass killer involved in the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, Australia, which led to fundamental changes in gun control law in Australia. The film won actor Caleb Landry Jones (THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING MISSOURI, GET OUT, HEAVEN KNOWS WHAT) the award for best actor in his portrayal of the title role, Nitram. The film also stars Essie Davis (THE BABADOOK, REAL STORY OF THE KELLY GANG), Judy Davis (BARTON FINK, NAKED LUNCH) and Anthony LaPaglia (EMPIRE RECORDS, NO TRACE). NITRAM topped the 2021 Australian Academy Awards last night with 15 nominations and 8 wins in total for Best Picture, Best Leading Actor, Best Director, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress in a supporting role, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. IFC Films plans to release the film on March 30, 2022, day and date on AMC +, AMC Networks’ premium streaming package, a first for the distributor. Nitram (Caleb Landry Jones) lives with his mother (Judy Davis) and father (Anthony LaPaglia) in the Australian suburbs in the mid-1990s. He lives a life of isolation and frustration at never being able to fit in. That is until he unexpectedly finds a close friend in a lonely heiress, Helen (Essie Davis). However, when this relationship comes to a tragic end and Nitram’s loneliness and anger grows, he begins a slow descent that leads to disaster. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said: IFC Films is proud to continue to welcome Justin Kurzels’ vision of fearless director, and with NITRAM, his exploration of one of the most defining events in recent Australian history. . Justin’s unique perspective at the time, paired with an award-winning performance by Caleb Landry Jones, is guaranteed to rock audiences in depth. Director Justin Kurzel added that Arianna and IFC Films have been like my American film family after dealing with SNOWOWN and TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG. I’m so glad the relationship continues with NITRAM, couldn’t think of a better home for the movie. The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco with Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Wild Bunch International manages international sales. ABOUT IFC FILMS Founded in 2000 and based in New York, IFC Films is one of America’s leading independent film distributors. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by showing them in theaters as well as on Video on Demand (VOD) cables and digital platforms. Current releases include the critically acclaimed BERGMAN ISLAND by Mia Hansen-Lve and BENEDETTA by Paul Verhoeven. Some of the company’s successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, THE DEATH OF STALIN, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, THE BABADOOK, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A WORKPIECE, SMALL FURNITURE, and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and renowned filmmakers including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar No, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay , Larry Fessenden, Paul Dano, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, Alfonso Cuaron, Noah Baumbach, Lena Dunham, Ethan Hawke and many others. IFC Films is a sister label of IFC Midnight and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. ABOUT AMC + AMC + is the company’s new premium streaming package featuring a huge range of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV and full access to the targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which features content such as A discovery of witches, Scary spectacle, French Riviera and Childhood. The service offers a continuously updated library of ad-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series of The universe of the Walking Dead, among many others. The service also offers a growing list of original and exclusive series, including Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy city, Too close, and drama to come Close. AMC + was recently launched in Canada on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video Channels and is currently available in the United States through AMCPlus.com, the AMC + app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

