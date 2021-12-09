Jussie Smollett trial: Actors’ lawyer insists attack was not a hoax as jury begins to deliberate





A jury in Chicago has ended its first day of deliberations after prosecutors argued that actor Jussie Smollett lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime. Deliberations began on Wednesday following a week-long trial in which two brothers said Mr Smollett, who is black and gay, recruited him to stage an attack in January 2019, while his lawyers defense argued that the Empire The actor was the victim of a real homophobic attack. Mr Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, punishable by up to three years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty. Jurors concluded their first day of deliberations after about two and a half hours Wednesday and will return to the courthouse on Thursday morning. The closing arguments of the trials followed the Empire testimony from actors in his own defense in which he denied any wrongdoing, arguing that there was no hoax involved and that Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, two acquaintances of the program who prosecutors say were paid to organize the attack in order to attract media attention to Mr. Smollett are liars. Lawyers for Mr Smollett have argued that the brothers launched a genuine homophobic attack on Mr Smollett and fabricated a story against him. The brothers said they were paid $ 3,500 to meet Mr. Smollett outside his apartment at 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019 and shout insults and MAGA in reference to former President Donald Trumps Make America Great Again Slogan and throw fake punches, pour bleach on him and place a noose around his neck. He was hopeful the Osundairo brothers would not cooperate with the police, said prosecutor Dan Webb, who accused Mr Smollett of lying under oath in his final submissions in the case. He was exposed and was now in trial. That’s what happened. Defense lawyer Nenye Uche sought to discredit the brothers, arguing that they were seeking to exploit Mr Smollett for his money and their own fame. Additional reports by agencies

