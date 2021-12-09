How Brandlive Uses Hollywood Techniques to Create Digital Events

Launched in 2010, Brandlive initially started their business to host in-person events and product launches. However, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted physical events around the world in January 2020, Brandlive has innovated new products and is pivoting its operations to deliver more than 50,000 digital native events to its partners in 2020, both at within their businesses and to a larger community. Her clients include Levis and Adidas, Aveda and Luxottica, Nike and Biden Presidential Campaign.

According to BoF and McKinseys State of Fashion Report 2021, fashion executives expect digital to be the biggest opportunity for the future of fashion, with around 90% of executives anticipating hybrid work will become the norm . and production has become essential to reach a wider audience and meet the expectations of end consumers, business partners and company employees in a post-pandemic reality.

Brandlive sets itself apart for the quality of its video content, which reflects the standards of big budget television production, bringing the magic of Hollywood to virtual events. Its team of more than 200 employees offers customizable products, with data analysis dashboards, to help partners reach target audiences. To date, his projects have reached over 30 million viewers and over 75,000 hours of streaming.

Within an organization, Brandlive supports B2B and internal communications, such as hands-on meetings to boost employee engagement, onboarding processes or digital showrooms, a new tool designed for replicating the benefits and interactivity of a physical showroom for its fashion partners, such as Nike and VF Corp.

Now BoF is meeting with Brandlives President and CEO Sam Kolbert-Hyle to learn more about the company’s services and how the company is innovating in its offering to reflect changing lifestyles. and end user behavioral trends.

What makes a hybrid or digital event successful today?

Over the past decade, the way we consume television content has undergone a revolution. It’s not only that the platforms we have now like Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram are constantly evolving, but the content itself has also changed, it’s shorter, stronger, and more stylish to stand out. At Brandlive, we realized early on that we needed to take this same approach in the way we work, and it has proven to be incredibly successful for our partners.

We have all the features of all other platforms like live feedback and a question-and-answer feature, but we put more effort into making the content stand out to be memorable. We do this with a mix of creative assets like intro music, business cards, credits, and encourage brands to invest in a mix of live and pre-recorded content. The best events are themed and have a story arc that connects from start to finish.

What audience trends are you observing and integrated into your 2022 strategies?

Half of the world’s workforce is under 40, so we need to call on them. To connect with audiences, you need to create shorter form content that draws more inspiration from platforms like TikTok, which spurs pop culture. No one wants to replay a Zoom meeting that is not interesting.

So everything we invest in right now is about the future of work, to help businesses and event planners think of a creative canvas to uplift the experience, so people can watch the content when they need it. wish it over and over and over again.

As the world opened up, we saw a lot of patterns and behaviors. We move away from live events only, just because people are busier. Especially for external events, we have found that attendance falters. It’s less about connecting now, or feeling closer in lockdown, it’s about giving the participant the freedom and flexibility to watch when they want on their own terms, and to do something so good that people want to watch it.

How does Brandlive support the manufacturing and sales processes?

During the pandemic, you couldn’t transport everyone to headquarters for a four-day meeting to go over each product. So we launched a product called Showrooms, which takes those physical elements of a showroom, like prints, presentations, and a three-ring binder, and turns it into an immersive, interactive digital experience.

Our customers configure them themselves and organize all of their resources, from reference slides and website links to images and product descriptions. They can record videos and upload them to the platform; users can ask questions, in writing or via video recording, and everyone benefits from the answer. Showrooms allow you to translate internal and external trainings from each season and ensure that the training process that previously took place over four days can now run asynchronously over quarter.

What impact has this development had on Brandlives’ external events?

We started by nurturing 30 of the largest multi-level marketing companies, which included organizing their sales conferences and internal engagement of their distributors. We then gained clients with consumer products and media companies, so we hosted events for Cond Nast and Wired to Timberland and The Northface, among other fashion houses. Did maybe hundreds of events a day, which is usually a mix of external and internal events.

[Our platform] is different because it focuses on design tools and originality, and because we focus on how to create amazing content.

Granted, I hadn’t planned to do pandemic-related events, it was never part of our larger thesis. But we have this platform which is different from all the other virtual event platforms because it focuses on design tools and originality and because we focus on how to create amazing content. Most of our large clients ask us to manage all of their events within their organization, and each type of event is different and customizable.

What is the user experience for your partners?

Earlier this year, we profiled our clients and realized that many planners and organizers are motivated by creativity; they just work in big companies. We then conducted research into how creatives think, and found that they often enjoy tinkering with projects and products, and thinking about ideas over long periods of time.

So, we have designed it to be an experience for the creators as well as the viewers, so that you can play with an event almost until the last minute. For me, it’s these design tools and the ability to sit on ideas, let them mull over with you, that is so powerful for our creative clients.

How has Brandlive developed its offer in recent years?

Our products are customizable, with cutting edge design tools so no one in the audience knows we exist, and you can really do whatever you want with an event. As the broadcasts are online, everything can be followed as well. In our admin panels, you have access to the full analytics dashboard to pull all the data you want, like who attended which sessions, for how long, where they were or which browser they used.

Although I have been involved with Brandlive at the board level before, as CEO in January 2020, I have discovered these experiences at all levels that some of Brandlives’ big clients have had. Around April of last year we started getting all of these calls from our big clients because people realized they weren’t going to be returning to the office anytime soon. They realized they shouldn’t have their 5,000-person bare-handed meetings on a teleconferencing platform that no one wants. I wanted to reinvent the way companies organize these weekly, bi-weekly or monthly meetings.

Initially, we thought we were going to do everything on the software, to focus on question-and-answer functions or seamless switching between virtual meetings. Then we realized that most virtual meeting video platforms force everything to 360p, which is not a good viewing experience for some content or any meeting you’ve put energy into. To stay engaged, audiences need to feel like the content is worth watching. So we turned to software to help us create 30-60 minute TV-style engagements.

We focused on helping every business be a little more like a media company with capability in the entertainment industry. Our products are designed to make your job easier.

This is a sponsored feature paid for by Brandlive as part of a BoF partnership.