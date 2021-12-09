Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt tweeted most about Bollywood stars in 2021





Also on the list are Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Siddharth Shukla.



Twitter posted its annual date on Most Bollywood Personalities of the Year tweeted. Sonu Sood, who emerged as a hero during the COVID-19 crisis, and Alia Bhatt take the top spot, while the TV personality and Great leader Star Siddharth Shukla has also made headlines for his unfortunate sudden disappearance. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Most Tweeted Bollywood Actors (Male) Sonu sood Akshay Kumar Salman khan Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Actor Sonu Sood has received praise for his humanity and kindness amid the pandemic. Actors’ contribution to COVID relief in India has inspired millions across the country, people shower him with gratitude. People also took to Twitter to talk about the exciting roster of films released and upcoming this year. Akshay Kumars #Sooryavanshi, #BellBottom, among other films, sparked conversations and the release of Salman Khans Diwali #Antim, which broke box office records, also kept Twitter timelines lit. People tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan as he battled turmoil in his personal life, while Amitabh Bachchan continued to amuse fans with his wits and tweets that inspired conversations throughout. throughout the year. Most Tweeted Bollywood Actors (Women) Alia bhatt Priyanka Chopra Disha patani Deepika padukone Anushka sharma Alia Bhatt dominated conversations with an exciting lineup of movies from #Brahmastra and #RRR to #GangubaiKathiawadi; fans of the actors are excited about what she has in store for them. Alongside Alia, Priyanka Chopras fans were also talking about her upcoming movie #JeeLeZara. Priyankas’ interview with Oprah Winfrey and other professional developments got people talking about the desi girl. Priyanka, along with Disha Patani, also sparked conversations about their fashion choices. Disha received a vote of approval from fans for her movie #Radhe which was released earlier this year. As Deepika Padukone wrapped up 14 years in the film industry, fans celebrated with conversations using # 14YearsofDeepikaPadukone. Fans also applauded Anushka Sharma as she welcomed motherhood and gave birth to a daughter. Most Tweeted Bigg Boss Personalities: Siddharth Shukla Rubina Dilaik Shehnaaz kaur gill Rahul vaidya Jasmin bhasin The untimely passing of Siddharth Shukla, a #BiggBoss favorite, has sparked disbelief. His fans tweeted their shock and grief, paid tribute and showed their support for the grieving actors of their family and friends. Fans also tweeted their support for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who shared a special bond with Siddharth. People also tweeted glowing praise about his clip #TuYaheenHai, which was a tribute to the late actor. Rubina Dilaik also found love on Twitter throughout Season 14, especially since she lifted the Winners’ Trophy. Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Jasmin Bhasin continued to spark conversations on Twitter by posting their journey # BiggBoss14.

