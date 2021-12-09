Overwhelming Evidence Against Jussie Smollett, Prosecution Says In Pleadings | Jussie smollett





Lawyers delivered their closing arguments Wednesday at Jussie Smolletts’ criminal trial, where the former Empire actor faces charges of lying to Chicago police about a 2019 attack. Smollett denies the charges. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury on Wednesday that the evidence against Smollett was overwhelming and that what he did in January 2019 caused the Chicago police to spend an enormous amount of time and resources investigating an alleged crime that s ‘turned out to be a fake. Smollett, who is black and gay, told police someone put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and homophobic slurs. Police began investigating the hate crime, but the 39-year-old actor was later accused of organizing the attack with brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo because he was unhappy at work and wanted to do publicity. publicity to help his career. As well as being against the law, it is simply wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it is words and symbols that have a meaning. such historical significance in our country, said Webb. Webb listed six key details that he says destroy Smolletts ‘credibility, including Smolletts’ refusal to hand over evidence such as his cell phone and a DNA sample to the police, Smolletts is alleged to have misrepresented the race. from the attackers to the police, the way the rope was put around Smolletts neck, the brothers’ alleged inability to attack Smollett without prior knowledge, and the absence of serious injuries in the medical evidence. Mr Smollett didn’t want the crime solved, he didn’t want the brothers apprehended, Webb said. He went on to say: if he was innocent, the real victim of a hate crime, why would he be playing with rope? He made it worse and got caught, referring to a surveillance image of the rope loosely tied around Smolletts’ neck after the attack. The rope was closer to his throat by the time the police arrived. Smolletts defense attorney Nenye Uche opposed the prosecution, arguing that the entire prosecution case, including the basis of the case, is built like a house of cards. He also called out the Osundairo brothers who the prosecution alleges Smollett recruited to help him carry out a fake attack from sophisticated liars and said they were the worst kind of criminals. One of the brothers said I don’t remember it that many times, it’s ridiculous, Uche said. You have to have your custody with them mentally, emotionally, even spiritually. They’re very smart, really smart, and they know how to put it down so that you think they’re victimized. Smollett is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three different officers. The class four felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service. The Associated Press contributed to this report

