Jacqueline Fernandez will face no less than 50 questions

Famous Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, also famous for dancing, will have to answer 50 questions in a money laundering prevention case filed against multimillionaire con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. As a witness, she will make her statement which will allow another round of questions.

The authority concerned earlier arrested Kick’s heroine at Bombay airport, questioned for an hour before releasing her.

In order to join the ongoing investigation, the Directorate of Execution (ED) sent the actress a summons earlier this week. She will appear before the same Wednesday. It will be registered at the MTNL office in Center Delhi. The session can continue for up to five hours.

At the request of emergencies, the relevant authority issued a letter of credence against the actress. Doubting her to flee the country, they wrote a letter to the authority concerned.

She was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday evening while boarding a flight to Delhi.

On Saturday, under PMLA, the ED filed an indictment naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline, as witnesses.

On Saturday, the ED filed an indictment under PLMA, naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jaqueline Fernandez as a witness. The court learned of the indictment soon after it was filed and asked the agency to provide the copy of the indictment to all defendants.

The next date in the prosecution file is the 13the of December. ED officials did not react to this.

(With IANS entries)