Hasan Minhaj to star and co-write Bollywood dance comedy for culture on Amazon





Comedian Hasan Minhaj will star, co-write and produce a comedy titled “For Culture” which takes place in the highly competitive world of Bollywood college dance competitions. “Pour la culture” was acquired by Amazon Studios in a bidding war between eight studios, and it will be the first feature film produced by 186K Films, a new production company that Minhaj is launching. The former Daily Show correspondent will lead the company as co-founder and CEO, and he will be joined by Prashanth Venkataramanujam, co-founder and chief content officer, as well as Tyler Babin, who will serve as digital director. . “For Culture” is described as a boisterous and energetic comedy set in the fierce dance world of Bollywood and hopes to capture the vibrant and joyful celebration of Indo-American culture. The film aims to bridge the gap between Western audiences and those who grew up watching Bollywood films in the United States and India. Minhaj is co-writing the screenplay with Venkataramanujam, and he will star in the film as well. Ridebacks Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce alongside 186K. When we started our careers, the industry wasn’t looking for people like us. We were side comedians playing side characters, Minhaj and Venkataramanujam said in a joint statement. But now our only goal is to bring the margins back to the general public. In launching our production company, we want to focus on finding and producing stories that have been deemed culturally irrelevant, but which in reality have universal and massive appeal. There is a huge audience out there who don’t see their experiences, lives, and stories onscreen in high-profile TV or studio movies. These are the stories we want to defend. Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian known for his Netflix stand-up special “Homecoming King” and his political satire show “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”. He is currently on a nationwide tour in 52 cities with his solo show “The King’s Jester”. Minhaj is represented by WME, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and imPRint. Venkataramanujam is represented by AF Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Deadline first reported the news.

