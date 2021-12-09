Technology Enables Bollywood To Maintain Life Even During Pandemic | Bollywood Movies

I like good movies. Films make me think, laugh and learn. It entertains me in so many unimaginable ways. The allure of the big screen, its magic, mysticism and heart-wrenching storylines always take me to imaginary places beyond my comprehension. It transports me through a multitude of states of mind of ecstasy, agony, happiness and sadness. It makes me happy and saddens me at the same time. Movies often convey strong social messages to reshape the way we think.

Films keep me connected to my homeland and help me revive my childhood memories. During my school years it was a privilege to see a movie every now and then in one of the local cinemas, a building with a thatched roof, sandy soil, creaky wooden benches, dark interior, dimly lit, filled with smoke and without any comfort. Later, during my college days, when I lived in a big city, the theaters were slightly modern and comfortable.

In the 1970s, when I started living in the Americas, nostalgia and childhood memories encouraged me to watch pirated Bollywood movies on VCR and Betamax tapes. It was the pre-digital era, which took days to deliver film reels to North America. Then came a plethora of enhanced video media including VCR, Betamax, VX, VHS, Laserdiscs, HD DVD, Blue-ray, and satellite technologies, making it faster to deliver movies to far-flung places.

At the time, films were the main entertainment of the masses. The stories about the glittering celluloid took their viewers to fascinating and far-off places and fueled their imaginations to the max.

These days, when the weather permits, I watch many genres of films from many different cultures as the pandemic-induced stay-at-home guidelines persist.

Most of the Bollywood productions of yesteryear were fantastic creations with elaborate sets, song and dance numbers, and intricate storylines. They were usually filled with stereotypical and awkward subplots, terribly long melodramas and fight sequences, and silly comedic routines built around tried and true formulas. Then there were strange, so-called art films, strictly reserved for the general film population. They have rarely had commercial success.

Often the same stories are told with subtle variation plots with different subplots and famous characters. A movie is bad when I see the next set of dialogue or the next set of scenes. It’s bad when the movie drags on with stereotypical scenes full of melodrama, convoluted, unreal and awkward intrigue and subplot, and imitator characters, and a mix of pooch plots. Sometimes it starts with a good theme, creates a good dose of anticipation, and self-destructs towards the end. Thus, the public simply disconnects.

The motivation for profit has often compromised creativity, authenticity and the common cause. There isn’t a lot of leeway to think outside the box or to let your creativity run wild. As we know, creativity takes time to mature and flourish. Producers, faced with many constraints, mostly sky-high costs and shrinking market shares, are trying to follow proven formulas that rely heavily on entertainment by adopting conventional storylines to satisfy a variety of mainstream moviegoers.

The philosophy of viewers is also changing; the same old same old is not enough nowadays to satisfy the informed public of the cinephiles. The appetite for ordinary production decreases. Lately, movies with talented actors, creative directors and big budgets are failing to make any money just because of changing attitudes and skills of viewers. They prefer quality over quantity. The old ways of telling stories are outdated. Producers are realizing that the power of the stars alone now leads a film to success. On the other hand, there are plenty of examples of good, low budget success stories. They are made with great love and care by talented directors and artists.

Good films convey positive social messages to build personal and community harmony. They create an atmosphere of well-being. Good movies educate people on the wisdom of cooperation, ethical behavior, coexistence, and teach them empathy and kindness. Good movies try to tell us stories that are relevant to our emotional well-being. Good movies make us happy and help us understand our emotions. Conversely, bad movies depress us, exhaust us and make us miserable. Bad movies emphasize chaos and confusion and maybe make us feel guilty. Bad movies don’t challenge our emotional psyche – they drain our energy. Then there were cases of “copying” where vulnerable groups simply imitated the dangerous scenes in films with tragic results.

Over the years, films have moved to the forefront of entertainment with mind-boggling techno-witchcraft and stunning visual effects mainly due to advancements in technology. Drones with 3D technologies, new digital cameras with high definition video capture capabilities, rapid developments in advanced graphics and cloud-based technologies are helping the industry tremendously. Fundraising and real-time communication with moviegoers improved the marketability of the products. Thus, constantly evolving technology improves the film industry in unimaginable ways.

Traditional cinema is no longer viable because technology encompasses everything digital. Celluloid films have moved on to digital production, post-production, distribution and the delivery process. Of course, technology is doing wonders for the movie industry with larger-than-life characters, wonderfully crafted colorful panoramas, and awesome sound emulations. High speed supercomputers, computer generated imagery (CGI), computer animation, imaging techniques, internet technologies have changed almost every aspect of the film industry.

Today, there is an overabundance of programming on television, on many streaming applications, video on demand services, IPTV interfaces, mobile phones and the Internet in addition to live services, and services. cables are aimed at people all over the world. world. Now we get Bollywood and other local language movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT streaming services. Plus, they’re showing in small theaters and mainstream theaters across North America, usually on the same day they’re released in India: thanks to advancements in digital broadcasting technology.

As the pandemic spreads its wings, businesses large and small across the world are suffering. The movie industry is no exception. Covid-19 protocols put major obstacles in the way of film production and cinema attendance. However, the technology is helping them in many ways overcome the challenges, from remote production facilities to cloud collaborations for publishing, marketing and distribution. Gone are the days of expensive advertisements in print media. The advent of the Internet and social networks allows widespread and inexpensive marketing. Second, the many self-distribution platforms allow producers to reach a global audience.

The OTT platform is a lifeline for film producers as regular cinemas are banned due to the pandemic. Viewers choose and enjoy productions on many different devices, from mobiles to smart TVs connected via the Internet. This allows a whole new segment of moviegoers and many producers to think outside the box. Additionally, technology is changing what we look at and the way we look, changing our cultural norms at a faster rate.