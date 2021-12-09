Entertainment
Reality TV producer Carlos King on his trip to Hollywood and Love & Marriage: Huntsville
Prolific television producer Carlbone king has crafted some of the most meticulously addicting reality TV series we love to watch. You may not know the name of the executive producer, but King has produced programs as prestigious as eight seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes, and The Four.
King shows no signs of stopping with several hit shows airing on two networks dedicated to the African-American community. BLACK COMPANY sat down with the super TV producer to discuss his trip to Hollywood and the awesome Love and Marriage: Huntsville special three-part meeting.
BLACK BUSINESS: For those who may not be aware of your impact on television, tell us about your journey to being proclaimed the “King of Reality TV”.
Carlos Roi: I have been producing reality TV since 2008, starting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta and that’s when the reality bug hit me. From there I produced shows of Real housewives from New Jersey To Hollywood Divas So it’s my full CV and great content that made audiences crown me as the King of Reality TV and it’s a title I take very seriously.
As an original idea of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, how important is it to develop content that not only tells our stories, but has an impact on the black community and culture?
As a black man, it is very important for me to create shows that reflect the diversity of our culture. In this role, I want to spotlight strong, powerful and successful black people who are doing amazing things in their careers and communities so they can inspire a generation. So far, I believe we are accomplishing this in the shows that we produce.
You recently signed a first deal with OWN, tell us about the content viewers can expect next season.
Expect the unexpected! I love the relationship I have with OWN and the idea of creating additional content for them is a dream come true, and I’m super happy with the few surprises we have in store!
What is your creative process for putting on new shows, which has been a launching pad to propel the careers of some of your actors?
I look at where we are in the world and create shows based on a need that can be filled. With Love and Marriage: Huntsville, I know a lot of couples watch scripted shows together, but not a lot of reality shows. Therefore, I wanted to create a show about successful black couples so that other couples could watch together. And I’m happy to say that a lot of couples tell me that Love and Marriage: Huntsville is their favorite show because they can sit at home on a Saturday night and watch it together.
What can we expect from Love and Marriage: Huntsville special meeting?
Phew, so much happened in the reunion that for the very first time we have three parties to the reunion because it’s so much that we had to unpack. Melody and Martell have revealed a lot, so I think audiences will be surprised to hear their tales of their marriage before the show starts. And when it comes to Kimmi and Tisha, they have an intense supportive dialogue where I was surprised at how it all ended. But I can’t reveal too much, so watch the three parts of the reunion. Because if you miss one, you miss a lot!
Part 2 of the Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion airs Saturday, December 12 at 9 p.m. EST on OWN.
